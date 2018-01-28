Download the Samsung Galaxy S9’s leaked wallpaper

Earlier this week, thanks to the famed leaker Evan Blass, we got our first real look at the Samsung Galaxy S9. Now, Blass has provided the full-size wallpaper that was seen running on the leaked handset render.

As a brief recap, here’s what we know about the Galaxy S9 so far based off of leaks and rumors. First, Samsung is focusing on upgrading the device’s camera this year. That translates into a dual-pixel 12MP camera with a variable aperture, the first that we’ve seen in a flagship smartphone.

Additionally, the Galaxy S9+ is rumored to feature a secondary sensor. While this lens will have a fixed aperture, it should allow for the phone’s camera to take better photos and different camera tricks, similar to what we saw on the Galaxy Note 8.

All of the Samsung Galaxy S9’s other rumored specs can be read here.

If you wish to use the Galaxy S9’s wallpaper on your device, you can either find it in Blass’ tweet below or download it right here.

Don't say I never do anything for you guys. [full size: https://t.co/NrXJm4Vz7Y] pic.twitter.com/UsRoozBM8M — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 28, 2018

