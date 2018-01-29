How to stream President Trump’s State of the Union live on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, and Android TV

After just over a year of being in office, President Trump is set to give his first State of the Union on January 30th, at 6pm PT / 9pm ET. The address will take place live in Washington D.C. and will be streamed on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and C-Span…

UAG Cases

How to stream President Trump’s State of the Union live

Make sure you can access YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Stream the US State of the Union What to expect from the address

1. Make sure you can access YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, or C-Span

As the US State of the Union will be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, you’re going to need to a reliable and stable internet connection. Because of the length of the speech, it’s probably best to have a reliable Wi-Fi connection so you don’t eat up your cell phone’s data plan.

Next, make sure you have either the Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube app downloaded and updated on your Android or Android TV device. All three mobile apps have cast capabilities built-in so that you can send the live video to your Chromecast-enabled devices if you so desire.

To access the C-Span livestream, all you will need is a device connected to the internet and a web browser.

2. Stream the US State of the Union

Unlike many popular award shows and sporting events, streaming the State of the Union is extremely easy. All you will need to do is visit the White House’s YouTube channel, Facebook page, or its Twitter page. If you’re on a mobile device, the URL should automatically launch the corresponding service’s application. From there, you can cast it to your big screen or watch it on your phone or tablet.

If you wish to view C-Span’s livestream, all you have to do is load this link on any desktop or mobile web browser.

3. What to expect from the address

You can check other sites that actually cover political news for a better breakdown of what’s expected to be discussed, but President Trump is most likely going to talk about immigration, the economy, national security, and more.

We will embed the YouTube livestream from the White House’s channel as soon as it becomes available.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: