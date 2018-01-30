Does Android need new navigation controls, and if so, what do you prefer? [Poll]

Today, as part of its third Oreo beta, OnePlus added gesture-based navigation controls for getting around the 5T. Over the last several months, we have seen several companies decide to add different gestures to its devices.

Do you think it is time Android changed its navigation controls?

After Apple introduced the iPhone X with its new gesture controls, it was only a matter of time before we saw OEMs like OnePlusstart mimicking it.

Another huge addition to this update is a new gesture system. OnePlus has taken a note from Apple’s iPhone X and has implemented similar navigation gestures to the 5T. A swipe up from the center goes home, one from the left goes back, and a swipe-up-and-hold triggers the multi-tasking menu. This, obviously, ditches the standard navigation bar, but it seems like a great option for those looking to try something new.

But this isn’t the first time an Android OEM let customers use gestures instead of the on-screen navigation button. For example, Motorola introduced phones this past year like the Moto G5 Plus which allows users to swipe on the fingerprint sensor to get home, go back, and see recently opened apps.

So, do you think on-screen navigation buttons should be on their way out? Are gestures the next best thing? Should we actually go back to hardware buttons? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

