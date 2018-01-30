Razer Phone OTA delivers HDR, Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 audio on Netflix, January security patch

- Jan. 30th 2018 5:46 am PT

At CES 2018, Razer had two announcements regarding its first Android smartphone. For one, a new concept laptop powered solely by the Phone. Secondly, a new partnership with Netflix, and now the benefits of that are going live.

A new system update rolling out now to the Razer Phone adds a new version of the Netflix app that supports HDR content for the 5.7-inch display, as well as Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 surround sound audio. We were able to briefly try this out at CES 2018, and it certainly delivers a better entertainment experience.

Along with that, Razer has also added January’s security patch with this update, as well as further camera improvements. Lastly, the update adds fixes for the ‘Meltdown’ and ‘Spectre’ security flaws, a welcome change. Anyone with a Razer Phone should be picking up this OTA starting today.

The Razer Phone is the only Smartphone in the world that can play exclusive Netflix 5.1 and HDR content like “Stranger Things 2”, Marvel content, and the new Netflix Original Series launching Friday Feb 2nd“Altered Carbon”.

