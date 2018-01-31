002: Google Flights update, Fuchsia code editor, Universal Stylus Initiative | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got a Google Flights update, including delay predictions ‘Basic Economy’ rates that are far more transparent, Fuchsia OS team member Raph Levien reveals a performance-first code editor, and Google joins the Universal Stylus Initiative to boost active pen standard & adoption.
- Google Flights now predicts delays, tells you exactly what you’re missing out on with ‘Basic Economy’ rates
- YouTube Music 2.17 preps Play Music-like location-based playlists, Auto downloads, subscriptions, more [APK Insight]
- Fuchsia OS team member Raph Levien reveals a performance-first, cross-platform code editor
- Google joins Universal Stylus Initiative to boost active pen standard, adoption
- Google’s forthcoming Fuchsia OS is primed for fluff rumors like this one, but don’t be misled
