9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG V30 64GB $675, Amazon RAVPower Sale, SanDisk 128GB microUSB flash drive, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
LG’s V30 is available without a carrier & 64GB of storage for $675 shipped
Amazon 1-day RAVPower sale from $15: power banks, chargers, more
SanDisk 128GB microUSB/USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $24 shipped
iTunes has a number of $5 Digital HD titles on sale this week: comedy, drama, action, more
Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar $200 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
Apple’s latest 2017 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air drops to $920 shipped ($279 off)
Create your own iPhone X-style Custom Notch for FREE w/ this app (Reg. $1)
- Catan Classic for iPhone/iPad now down to just $3 (Reg. $5)
- Awesome Calendar for iOS now matching lowest price in years: $3 (Reg. $10)
- Telltale’s Minecraft Story Mode S2 now available FREE on the App Store (Reg. $5)
Behind the Screens: Michael’s space gray copy editing and blogging setup
Best Super Bowl 2018 Ultra HDTVs from under $500
Giveaway: Win Anker’s new ZOLO Liberty, a formidable entry into wireless earbuds
MORE NEW DEALS:
Timbuk2 Sale on Sale – up to 50% off + extra 10% off: Macbook Bags, Briefcases, more
- LG 65-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV for $689, 55-inch $450 shipped
- Wirelessly charge your iPhone or Android w/ this $14.50 Qi Charger (Reg. $22+)
- Amazon offers 25% off select health supplements: pre-workout $30, more
- Fujifilm goes retro on new X-A5 with 4K burst and upgraded autofocus
- Get a 1-year subscription to Popular Mechanics for FREE today (Reg. $12)
- CooLoo Ski Goggles w/ snowboard helmet dual panoramic lens for $14 (Reg. $30)
- This microwave has 1050W of power and 1.3-Cu. Ft. of room for $71 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Smartphone Accessories: iClever Magnetic Bluetooth Headphones $15, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Braid, Stickman Tennis, Deus Ex, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: NHL 18 & Madden NFL 18 from $18 each, more
- Clean your garage and get your air hose off the floor w/ this all-in-one reel: $39 (Reg. $50)
- Treat Your Date with a Deluxe Valentine’s Day Bouquet from The Bouqs Company: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Xbox One S 1TB + AC Origins, Rainbow Six, GTA V & Monster Hunter World for $300 shipped
- Amazon has the Forbidden Desert Board Game for just $17 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)
- Levi’s Warehouse Sale offers up to 75% off jeans, outerwear, accessories & more
- Crock-Pot’s 16-Oz. Little Dipper is a must-have for parties at just $7 Prime shipped
- Hoover’s Reach Bagless Upright Vac hits Amazon low for today only at $100
- This 4-pack of Tile Mate item trackers helps you find lost items: $41 (Reg. $50)
- Apple TV 64GB (4th Gen.) returns to $170 shipped, today only at Best Buy
- Massive Mac App Store sale from $5: LEGO, Marvel, Tomb Raider, Hitman, many more
- Apple’s Saddle Brown leather case for iPhone X drops to $40 shipped (Reg. $50)
NEW PRODUCTS:
Amazon Treasure Trucks are coming to your local Whole Foods w/ exclusive deals
Amazon’s in-house brand Scout & Ro gives your kids stylish looks at a great price
The 60th Year of the Brick assembles 6 new must-have Classic LEGO kits
- Virgin Mobile now selling ‘pre-loved’ iPhone 7/Plus models from $380 w/ $1 per mo. trial
- iPhone X has a great camera, but bitplay aims to improve it w/ the SNAP! collection
- The Kalk eBike sports a modern design w/ custom components, 50-mi. range, more
- It looks like Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition for iOS is releasing next month
- Radius is a rechargeable device that allows you to keep mosquitoes away without sprays
- Elektron’s new hardware Digitone Synth doubles as a plug-in for Mac [Video]
- LEGO celebrates its 60th birthday with #WhatWillYouBuild and a surprise for fans
- Otterbox details new Trooper rugged coolers, keeping ice cold for 72-hours
- January’s joyful LEGO Ideas models: Dinosaur Fossils, a Modular Arcade and more
- IK intros new iOS & Mac iRig Stomp I/O controller w/ built-in interface, more
- Nike releases new Air VaporMax Plus, expands Nike Air lineup w/ fresh colors
- Ziro is a modular, voice controlled robot that works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Caply is a small, unique camera that boasts great battery life & tons of features
- Toys R Us closing 180 stores, “deep discounts” to be available early February
- ‘Die With Me’ is a new app/chat you can only enter when your iPhone is low on power
- God of War gets an official release date, new trailer and more [Video]
- Xbox Game Pass will now include Day 1 Halo, Forza, GOW releases + new subscription plans
- LEGO Ideas announces second half of 2017 results, with an unexpected outcome
- Tapplock is the ‘world’s first fingerprint padlock’, offers improved security and convenience
- Amazon officially opens autonomous ‘Go’ grocery store in Seattle
- GQ celebrates 60 years w/ Bloomingdale’s collab featuring Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, more
- ARC is an energy-efficient and minimalist LED bulb that looks delightfully retro
- PapierMachine is a new interactive electronic paper toy to teach kids about circuits
- Alpha is ‘the world’s first commercial hydrogen-powered eBike’, refuels in just 2 minutes
- TaylorMade and Blast Motion team up for new iPhone-connected putter
- Tory Burch’s activewear line ‘Tory Sport’ is stylish and functional with prices from $35
- B&H offers a high-end 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.9GHz/16GB/1TB for $2,229 (Orig. $3,499)