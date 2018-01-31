New Slack integration shows share activity, comments in Google Drive, expands language support

Back in 2016, Slack added G Suite integration that allowed for fast file creation and import. Today, Google is gaining the ability to see Slack-related activity from right within the Drive app.

This new integration is present within Google Drive’s Activity tab that provides a brief history of recent events. The tab will now alert users when a file is being shared to Slack, as well as when chat comments have been made on previously shared Drive files.

In these events, you will see information about when the action occurred, who did it, and where it happened. The events in the activity logs are private to only those who have access to both the document, as well as the Slack channel or team where the document was shared or discussed.

These new features only requite the installation of the Google Drive integration in Slack. Google notes that this will hopefully make it easier to keep track of what’s happening to your files in both Drive and Slack.

Meanwhile, today’s update also adds more international language support, thus allowing French, Spanish, German, and Japanese Slack users to natively use the integration. The Google Drive bot will now be able to send messages and respond in your prefered language.

