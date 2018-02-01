Google Voice finally updated with iPhone X optimization

Several months after the iPhone X’s release, Google has finally updated its Voice application to support the new screen resolution.

This means Google Voice is no longer letterboxed on the iPhone X and makes use of the all-screen display. Today’s update brings Google Voice to version 2.13.

Google has slowly but surely been updating its applications for iPhone X. However, a notable outlier would be Google’s email client, Inbox, which has yet to be updated to support iPhone X.

Aside from iPhone X support, the app says it’s been able to squash some bugs and improve performance.

iPhone X support

Bug fixes and performance improvements

Google Voice is a free app on the App Store.

Subscribe to 9to5Google on YouTube for more Google news: