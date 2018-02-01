Google’s Calculator app now has over 100 million downloads on the Play Store

With Google’s services installed or not, every Android device ships with a core set of applications, and one of those is a calculator app. Everyone’s app is a bit different, but the one I’ve always preferred is Google’s thanks to its simple design. Apparently, a lot of people agree with that, as millions have downloaded it.

The best gifts for Android users

As pointed out by Android Police, Google’s Calculator app recently surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store, a milestone for any app. Obviously, a fairly big portion of that includes Google’s own devices, as well as other phones it comes pre-loaded on such as those from Motorola.

However, Google Calculator is also available for download on any Android device, so clearly quite a few people have decided to give it a shot.

Google’s Calculator app has a pretty typical set of functions, including addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, as well as more advanced functions such as basic trigonometric, exponential functions, and logarithmic. It does all that while having a simple, clean design that fits well on any device.

If you want to join in on the fun, you can download Google Calculator on the Play Store now.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: