Noon Home makes smart light switches rather than bulbs, now compatible w/ Google Assistant

Typically, a smart home is filled with internet-connect lightbulbs. Noon, on the other hand, believes that all you need to do is replace your light switches with ones that can control any type of bulb. If that proposition sounds intriguing, it might be even sweeter now that the company has announced Google Assistant integration…

The Noon Home system is centered around a room director. This is basically the master light switch that has a built-in display that can be controlled in person and via a mobile app to change the lighting in a room. This director then talks to extension switches to adjust the brightness of different lights.

Noon’s reasoning for this system is not to just quickly turn lights on and off in a room. Instead, the company is focusing on lighting scenes and scenarios through ambient lighting.

Once Noon light switches are installed, the system can identify the different types of light bulbs that are installed based on the amount of electricity they use. Then, users can create scenes, ensuring the best lighting for specific moods such as dining, entertaining, and much more.

Unfortunately, this system only works with permanent light fixtures and not lamps or other lights plugged into outlets. On top of that, Noon Home is pretty expensive. While there is a starter kit, Noon sells the room director for $200 a piece with each extension switch costing an additional $100.

With the newly added Google Assistant functionality, users with Noon already installed can now ask their Homes to change the lighting scenes.

Now you can use your voice to set the right scene or turn on/off the lights in specific rooms. Use commands like: “Hey Google, turn on Relax in Dining Room” or “Hey Google, turn Living Room on.” And just like that, your smart lighting gets even brighter. How do I get started? Connecting Noon to Google Home couldn’t be easier: Add your Google Home device to your Google Home app, which is free to download in Google Play and in the Apple App Store. From the upper left corner of the Google Home app, tap the Menu button. Tap Home Control. Tap the + button in the lower right corner. Select “Noon Home.” Authorize Google to access your Noon Home account. When prompted, sign into your Noon account. Your Noon switches will be discovered automatically and appear in the device list. Next assign your Noon switches and Noon scenes to specific rooms in the Google Home app. Doing so makes it possible to use generic commands like “Hey Google, turn off Kitchen.” We hope you enjoy our newest voice integration that adds a new level of control – for everyone in your home. Stay tuned for many more integrations scheduled to go live this year!

