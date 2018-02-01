YouTube TV arrives on Roku today for select models only

Google’s YouTube TV live streaming service has proven to be a huge hit in its first year, and today, the service is extending to Roku devices.

The best gifts for Android users

Following availability on Chromecast, Android TV, and select other platforms, Google has today made an official YouTube TV channel available on Roku devices.

As usual, this new app will have full support for major broadcast and cable networks in supported regions, as well as unlimited Cloud DVR, recommendations, and more.

With its debut on Roku, Google is certainly making it a lot easier for more customers to try out the $35/month service, seeing as Roku is still one of the most used streaming boxes on the market. However, it is important to note that not all Roku devices are supported. The new channel supports the following devices according to TechCrunch.

The app should be available later today for Roku in the Channel Store, but isn’t live at the time of publishing.