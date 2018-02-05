9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto Z2 Play $5/mo, Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds $199, Anker deals, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Upgrade to a Moto Z2 Play & use Moto Mods from $5/mo with Valentine’s Day sales
Bose SoundSport Free truly wireless earbuds see first drop at Amazon: $199 (Reg. $250)
Sony NC Over-Ear Wireless Headphones back to Amazon low at under $300 ($50+ off)
Anker’s latest deals at Amazon: first discount on ZOLO wireless earbuds, more from $9.50
Behind the Screens: Blair’s blogging workstation and at-home multimedia server
Review: MagLock Sunglasses offer stellar comfort with unique function
MORE NEW DEALS:
Timbuk2 is offering 30% off select briefcases, MacBook backpacks & more
- OxyLED Wireless Dimmable Desk Lamp for only $12 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)
- Protect your home theater w/ APC’s 7-outlet Surge Protector for under $7 Prime shipped
- Install this wireless doorbell kit & know when someone wants to visit for $6 Prime shipped
- New NikePlus rewards include personalized promotions and shopping, exclusive content, more
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers (Neon Blue/Red) drop down to $71 shipped at Amazon
- This complete soldering iron kit is just $14 Prime shipped (Reg. $19)
- Cole Haan Fresh February Saving Event takes up to 50% off shoes, outerwear & accessories
- Get 4K HDR, 7.2-Ch. AirPlay-enabled surround sound w/ Yamaha’s receiver: $299 (Reg. $400)
- Gift cards up to 20% off: Burger King, Domino’s, Cirque du Soleil, Cabela’s, more
- Manfrotto’s Pro Backpack holds your DJI Drone or DSLR camera for $136 (Reg. $180)
- Keep your iMac powered when the lights go out w/ CyberPower’s UPS: $100 (Reg. $150)
- Blue Blackout Yeti Mic + Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands PC Bundle: $76 (Reg. $140)
- Harman Kardon’s 5.1-Ch. home theater system drops to $140 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $600)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Monogram, Oflow, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Mario Maker $25, Battlefield 1 Revolution $24, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Seneo iPhone X Wireless Charger $8 Prime shipped, more
- Amazon offers top brand watches for as low as $21 in today’s Gold Box: Timex, Fossil, more
- Victronix Swiss Army Pocket Knife has 15 tools, now $19 Prime shipped
- Keep your life organized for $1.50 w/ this 80-pack of #1 best-selling rubber bands
- Control the outlets in your home easier w/ these Wi-Fi smart plugs for $12 Prime shipped
- Choose from a selection of action Blu-rays at just 2 for $10: Rocky, Taken, Terminator, more
- Take to the skies for less w/ this drone for $40 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $70)
- Cord cutters! Turn dumb TVs to genius w/ Roku: Premiere+ $48 cert. refurb, Stick $30
- Belkin’s PowerHouse Charge Dock juices up your iPhone and Apple Watch: $80 (Reg. $100)
- Today only, grab the Insignia 50-inch 1080p HDTV for $250 (Reg. $330)
- Apple Watch Series 1 returns to $180 shipped at Target in multiple colors
- Best Buy drops iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 128GB to $300 shipped (Reg. $399)
- Exercise your brain for FREE with Brainbean for iPad (Reg. up to $3)
NEW PRODUCTS:
Nintendo’s Toy-Con Garage will let you build your own cardboard accessories for the Switch
Nike refreshes classic Air Max 93 and 180, releases new Air Max 270 [Gallery]
Zelda Breath of the Wild player immortalizes Hero’s Path with in-game map wall art
- Citybird Eagle electric scooter delivers 15mph speeds in a carbon fiber design
- Aurga is the ‘world’s first smart DSLR assistant’ to help you take your best shots
- Drew Barrymore x Crocs collection features sandals and clogs starting at $30
- Why you should try these 5 coffee makers instead of a Keurig w/ prices from $30
- Red Dead Redemption 2 gets official release date, more info & new screens
- Nintendo finally confirms its Switch Online service will be launching in September 2018
- GoPro Plus now replaces two broken cameras per year, enables iPhone cloud backup
- Fujifilm goes retro on new X-A5 with 4K burst and upgraded autofocus
- dfy has a new ultra-compact men’s wallet with Bluetooth tracking and RFID blocking
- Disney x Le Creuset collaborate on a new line of cookware with prices starting from $50
- Nintendo sold more Switch units in 10 months than Wii U did in 4.5 years
- Amazon Treasure Trucks are coming to your local Whole Foods w/ exclusive deals
- Amazon’s in-house brand Scout & Ro gives your kids stylish looks at a great price
- The 60th Year of the Brick assembles 6 new must-have Classic LEGO kits
- Virgin Mobile now selling ‘pre-loved’ iPhone 7/Plus models from $380 w/ $1 per mo. trial
- iPhone X has a great camera, but bitplay aims to improve it w/ the SNAP! collection
- The Kalk eBike sports a modern design w/ custom components, 50-mi. range, more
- It looks like Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition for iOS is releasing next month
- Radius is a rechargeable device that allows you to keep mosquitoes away without sprays
- Elektron’s new hardware Digitone Synth doubles as a plug-in for Mac [Video]
- LEGO celebrates its 60th birthday with #WhatWillYouBuild and a surprise for fans
- Otterbox details new Trooper rugged coolers, keeping ice cold for 72-hours