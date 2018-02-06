9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Pro Chromebook $479, Nest Thermostat E $125, Sphero Mini Robot Ball $41, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Samsung’s 12.3-inch Pro Chromebook 64GB hits $479 shipped, today only

Nest Thermostat E delivers energy saving features for $125.50 shipped (Reg. $169)

Sphero’s Mini Blue App-Controlled Robot Ball hits Amazon all-time low at $41

Add CarPlay to your ride for $210 shipped w/ this BOSS In-Dash Receiver (Reg. $300+)

See who’s at the front door w/ this smart video doorbell for $199 shipped (Reg. $249)

Review: MagLock Sunglasses offer stellar comfort with unique function

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS:

An Eiffel Tower Diamond Light can be yours, limited edition examples on sale now

Here’s a look at Sony’s new PlayStation 4/PSVR Gold Wireless Headset

Makeblock wins two iF design awards for its innovative STEM toys for kids