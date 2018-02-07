Google Photos now lets you manually create themed movies

Our teardown of Google Photos last November revealed that the image backup and management service was working on letting users create their own themed movies. That feature is rolling out today and allows for the manual creation of videos that were previously automatically generated.

Rolled out in version 3.13 of Google Photos, heading over to Create new movie from either the Assistant tab or overflow menu reveals a new grid of themes in addition to the previous manual creation option.

Themes include Smiles, Selfies, pets, special occasions (like Valentine’s Days), and a somber “In Loving Memory,” with a total of 9. Upon selection, each movie notes what pictures they “Work best” with and lets users select a person or pet to create that video.

We’ll use machine learning to select photos based on your choices, add a soundtrack and produce a custom movie just for you. If you want to tweak the result, you can take a seat in the director’s chair and edit your movie with the movie editor in the iOS or Android app.

Movies can also be created on the web, but customization and tweaking is limited to the Android and iOS clients. These themed movies are rolling out in most countries today, with Google Photos adding more movie themes throughout the year.

