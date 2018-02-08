9to5Toys Lunch Break: Bose QC25 Headphones $150, Sceptre 27″ 4K Monitor $180, Logitech K400 Plus Keyboard $18, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
The Bose QC25 Headphones offer noise cancellation, more for $150 (Orig. $300)
Sceptre’s 27-inch 4K monitor falls to new all-time low of $180 shipped (Reg. $245)
Logitech’s K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard hits $18 in Best Buy’s Daily Deals
Today only, Best Buy has the Sharp 43-inch Roku 4K Ultra HDTV for $280 (Reg. $400)
Smartphone Accessories: Pisen 2-in-1 5000mAh Power Bank $13, more
Nike offers a rare sitewide discount: $20 off orders of $100+ & $35 off $150
Finish Line Winner’s Circle Sale: an extra 25% off select styles including adidas, Nike, more
Win your choice of Function101’s Bento Stack Apple accessory organizer [Giveaway]
Behind the Screens: Blair’s blogging workstation and at-home multimedia server
Review: Tabs is a reliable & cost-effective home security solution
Review: MagLock Sunglasses offer stellar comfort with unique function
MORE NEW DEALS:
Apple’s official iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case on sale for $49 (Reg. $85+), today only
- TP-Link’s Deco M5 802.11ac Wi-Fi System boasts whole-home coverage: $180 ($50 off)
- Lutron’s Caseta Starter Kit brings HomeKit control to your lights for $120 (Reg. $190)
- LG’s 34-inch UltraWide Monitor makes a perfect companion to any desk setup at $250 ($80 off)
- Aukey’s 12000mAh 400A USB Car Jump Starter is down to $35 shipped (Reg. $58)
- JBL’s Reflect Mini Wireless Earbuds drop to $45 in five colors, today only at B&H
- Launch a Business and Make Profit in Weeks with this Growth Hacking Training Bundle: $30
- Aduro has its slick looking iPad stand down to just $8 shipped
- Amazon is now delivering Whole Foods groceries within two hours
- More FREE money! Gift cards up to 20% off: JCPenney, Lowe’s, Airbnb, Cabela’s, more
- Add ‘The Man Who Knew Too Much’ w/ Audible to your Kindle for free
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: OK Golf, R-TYPE II, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Rocket League Switch + all DLC $29.50, For Honor $18, more
- Assemble the 1,600 piece Nanoblock Space Shuttle for $33 shipped (Reg. $45)
- Smart Garden 3 Indoor Gardening Kits 25% off for Valentine’s Day + free shipping
- Add Kwikset’s Z-wave SmartCode Deadbolt to your door for $168 shipped (Reg. $230)
- Ninja Professional Blender for only $53.50 shipped at Amazon, today only
- Bella Pro Series 2-Slice Wide-Slot Toaster down to $25 shipped today (Reg. up to $50)
- Razor Jetts Heel Wheels light-up your shoes for $10.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $20+)
- Pier One Imports Dining Furniture Sale: $100 off tables & $50 off chairs + free shipping
- Save on Valentine’s Day Jewelry at Amazon: Sterling Silver Heart Necklace for $115, more
- Apple Watch Series 3 bundled with up to $70 in Kohl’s Cash
- Apple Watch Series 1 returns to $180 shipped at Target in multiple colors
- Back in stock! Apple AirPods + $30 Kohl’s Cash now available for $159
- Save on Apple Music, Netflix and more with BOGO 20% off iTunes cards at Target
- Best Buy drops iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 128GB to $300 shipped (Reg. $399)
- Street Fighter IV CE for iOS is down to just $2 (Reg. $5)
- Arkanoid vs Space Invaders for iOS now down to $2 (Reg. $5)
- Weather Live° for iOS/Apple TV/Watch now matching lowest price in years at $3 (Reg. $5)
- Ultimate Guitar Chords & Tabs on iOS now FREE for first time in years (Reg. $3)
NEW PRODUCTS:
Amazon’s Echo Look receives new features including exclusive GQ and Vogue content
Nike releases ten reimagined sneakers built in four days by a 14-woman design team
How-to: Travel more efficiently with these fun organizers from $15
- Here’s the first gameplay trailer for Injustice 2’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Olympus announces the PEN E-PL9 Micro Four Thirds camera w/ 4K video, IBIS, more
- Best Console Game Releases for February: Shadow of the Colossus, Secret of Mana, more
- Use your tap-to-pay cards w/o taking them out of WaterField’s new Leather VIA Wallet
- Mycroft Mark II is a privacy-oriented smart speaker w/ a 4-inch screen and more
- An Eiffel Tower Diamond Light can be yours, limited edition examples on sale now
- Here’s a look at Sony’s new PlayStation 4/PSVR Gold Wireless Headset
- Makeblock wins two iF design awards for its innovative STEM toys for kids
- New NikePlus rewards include personalized promotions and shopping, exclusive content, more
- Kate Spade New York x Keds collaborate with a bridal collection from $40
- Nintendo’s Toy-Con Garage will let you build your own cardboard accessories for the Switch
- Nike refreshes classic Air Max 93 and 180, releases new Air Max 270 [Gallery]
- Zelda Breath of the Wild player immortalizes Hero’s Path with in-game map wall art
- Citybird Eagle electric scooter delivers 15mph speeds in a carbon fiber design
- Aurga is the ‘world’s first smart DSLR assistant’ to help you take your best shots
- Drew Barrymore x Crocs collection features sandals and clogs starting at $30
- Why you should try these 5 coffee makers instead of a Keurig w/ prices from $30
- Red Dead Redemption 2 gets official release date, more info & new screens
- Nintendo finally confirms its Switch Online service will be launching in September 2018
- GoPro Plus now replaces two broken cameras per year, enables iPhone cloud backup
- Fujifilm goes retro on new X-A5 with 4K burst and upgraded autofocus
- dfy has a new ultra-compact men’s wallet with Bluetooth tracking and RFID blocking
- Disney x Le Creuset collaborate on a new line of cookware with prices starting from $50
- Nintendo sold more Switch units in 10 months than Wii U did in 4.5 years
- Amazon Treasure Trucks are coming to your local Whole Foods w/ exclusive deals
- Amazon’s in-house brand Scout & Ro gives your kids stylish looks at a great price