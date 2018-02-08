Essential Phone picks up another camera update, this time with major HDR improvements

Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone received a lot of flack at launch thanks to a poor camera, but the company has made major changes over the past several months to improve things little by little. Today, though, Essential has launched its latest camera update with huge improvements to HDR.

As I’m sure most are aware, HDR (High Dynamic Range) functionality makes a massive difference in camera quality thanks to software adjustments that bring out the colors and shadows in photos, Google’s Pixel being the prime example. Essential says that a new HDR algorithm will improve overall camera performance, as well as “scene rendering.”

Some Essential users on Reddit are stating that this update has already improved shutter lag, and low-light images are even better as well thanks to the HDR improvements.

If you’re rocking an Essential Phone and want to try out these new improvements, simply download the update through the Google Play Store.

We just released an update to Essential Camera App that adds Auto-HDR, a new HDR algorithm that improves camera performance and scene rendering, dynamic HDR and Flash indicators, and various stability fixes. Download it here: https://t.co/zXoZ765GHF pic.twitter.com/sxLcHEHJ5n — Essential (@essential) February 8, 2018

