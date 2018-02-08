Google fined by India’s antitrust commission over ‘search bias’

Given its dominant position throughout various industries, Google is no stranger to antitrust complaints from around the world. The latest is by India and involves Google Search allegedly abusing its dominant position in the marketplace.

The Competition Commission of India (via Reuters) fined Google 1.36 billion rupees ($21.17 million). The issue is how Search provides prominent placement to the company’s commercial flight lookup feature. As a result of the “search bias,” competitors and end users are disadvantaged, according to the ruling.

This case first began in 2012 after a complaint from a non-profit organization. The Commission also led a review of the company’s others services, including search design, online distribution agreements, and AdWords, but found no other violations.

In a comment to Reuters, Google highlights the latter aspects of the decision and is reviewing its options for a response.

We have always focused on innovating to support the evolving needs of our users. The Competition Commission of India has confirmed that, on the majority of issues it examined, our conduct complies with Indian competition laws.

The fine is five percent of the revenue generated by the company’s Indian operations, with Google needing to deposit the fee within 60 days of today’s rulings.

India is an important market for Google, with the region often touted as where the next billion users will come online. The company has developed new services for the market, like Tez, while optimizing others with new features, like Google Maps.

