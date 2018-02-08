Hands on: ‘AirBattery’ tracks the battery life of AirPods when connected to Android [Video]

There are dozens of truly wireless earbuds on the market, and some of them work great on Android. However, there aren’t many that truly rival Apple’s AirPods. To that end, a lot of people have ended up using AirPods with Android devices, albeit with limited functionality.

One of the biggest downsides of using AirPods with Android versus an iPhone, aside from the lack of instant pairing, is the fact that you can’t properly see the battery life. When connected, some devices will show the battery remaining in the buds themselves, but you won’t be able to see if one is charged more than the other, or what’s available in the AirPods case.

Obviously, there’s never going to be an official way to do that, but one third-party developer has cooked up a solution. The free app “AirBattery” is capable of reading the battery information on your AirPods when connected to Android just like it shows on iOS.

The app is pretty simple in design. Opening the app or connecting your AirPods will trigger a UI very similar to what’s seen on iOS, quickly showing you the battery levels of each individual AirPod, as well as the case. If you purchase the pro version (which you definitely should), you’ll ditch the ads and also add notifications for showing this same information.

Whether you purchase the pro version or not, AirBattery will automatically give you battery levels as soon as you open the case, and will continue providing battery levels as long as the AirPods themselves are connected.

In my testing, this app has proven very reliable, and very accurate. Swapping AirPods between my Pixel 2 XL with AirBattery and my iPad Pro showed the same results. So far, the app has proven helpful, especially on a trip where I needed to know how much power was available in my case as I only had one lightning cable handy.

If you’re interested in trying out AirBattery, it’s available now on Google Play as a free download. As mentioned, the free download will be ad-supported, but a simple $0.99 in-app purchase gets rid of those. If you’re an AirPods user on Android, I’d highly recommend trying it out. As a sidenote, the app will also show the same information for select Beats headphones.