How to stream the 2018 Winter Olympics live on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, and Android TV

This year, the Winter Olympics are being held in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Although the opening ceremony won’t be held until Friday, the events have already started. Here’s how to watch the Olympics live on Android, Chrome OS, Chromecast, Android TV, and more…

UAG Cases

The Olympic opening ceremony is set to air tomorrow, Friday, February 9, starting at 5pm PT / 8pm ET. As with most years, NBC is the official broadcast partner for the games so the different events will be shown across all of its different affiliates.

How to stream the 2018 Winter Olympics on Android, Chrome OS, Android TV, and Chromecast

For the most part, the Olympics are locked down behind a paid TV subscription, while clips and highlights will be available online and on Snapchat for free.

To actually stream the events, you can either download the NBC Sports app onto your Android device or visit NBCOlympics.com from your Chrome web browser. After installing and signing into the app on your phone, you can then Cast the livestream to your Chromecast, your television with Chromecast built-in, or your Android TV.

Streaming services

Of course, if you don’t want to rely on the NBC Sports application, you can quickly sign up for a TV streaming service online. Best yet, if you’ve never signed up for any of these services before, they all offer some form of free trials.

If it’s available in your market, you can check out YouTube TV. Just like with other streaming television services, YouTube TV includes your local NBC broadcast. Best yet, if you haven’t tried YouTube TV out for yourself, you can create an account and get seven days free. It’ll set you back $35 a month if you decide not to cancel your account.

Three other TV services that will allow you to watch the Olympics include PlayStation Vue, Hulu, and Sling TV. Of the three, Sling TV is the cheapest option. For $25 a month, you can access the Sling Blue tier which includes NBC. The other two services, PlayStation Vue and Hulu Live, will set you back $40 a month. Thankfully, none of these require a contract so you can cancel your plan at any time.

It doesn’t matter which of the four providers you might choose from because all of them have a free Android application, and can cast the livestream to your Chromecast-compatible televisions.

Learn more about the 2018 Winter Olympics

You can check out NBC’s official Olympics website to learn more about event schedules, medal counts, and more.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: