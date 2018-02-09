9to5Toys Lunch Break: Beats Studio3 Headphones $280, Dell 27″ 1080p Monitor $140, Westinghouse 50″ 4K TV $300, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones w/ W1 chip see discount to $280 shipped
Dell’s 27-inch 1080p FreeSync Monitor drops to $140 shipped (Reg. $180)
Upgrade to 4K with this Westinghouse 50-inch Smart Ultra HDTV for $300 shipped
Foscam’s 1080p Wi-Fi Security camera packs 300-degree pan tilt zoom for $65 (19% off)
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey QC 2.0 USB Car Charger for $4, more
Review: Tabs is a reliable & cost-effective home security solution
MORE NEW DEALS:
Under Armour up to 40% off outlet styles w/ new items just added from $6
- Amazon is starting its own delivery service rivaling UPS, here’s what you need to know
- This 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender gets a 50% discount down to $15 shipped
- LEGO and Ford assemble the 1968 Mustang Fastback at this year’s Chicago Auto Show
- Native Instruments now up to $100 off: Komplete keyboards and Maschine Mikro
- Amazon is offering the Olay Ultra Moisturizing Body Wash: 22-oz. for $10 (Reg. $15)
- Black Panther digital comics on sale from $3 to get you set for the movie premiere next week
- Pick up the Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount for less than $10 Prime shipped
- The 600-piece RC LEGO High-speed Passenger Train is down to $117 shipped (22% off)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: To the Moon, Eve of Impact, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Origins $30, Dishonored DOTO $15, more
- Amazon now offers a Free Audible 30-Day Trial w/ 2 Credits and a $15 Prime Now Gift Card
- Columbia offers up to 60% off during its Web Specials Event: coats & pants from $14
- Score a rare 20% discount on Boosted Dual+ Electric Skateboards at $1,119 shipped
- Pick up a new leather Apple Watch band in various colors for $5.50 at Amazon
- Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker matching Amazon all-time low at $17 Prime shipped
- Get the audio your HDTV deserves w/ Yamaha’s Bluetooth Soundbar for $135 ($145 off)
- APC’s 125VA UPS keeps 5 devices powered at $30 shipped (Reg. $40)
- iTunes $100 gift card for $85 w/ email delivery via PayPal
- Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 discounted for a limited time from $294 shipped
- Apple Watch Series 3 bundled with up to $70 in Kohl’s Cash
- Apple Watch Series 1 returns to $180 shipped at Target in multiple colors
- Get an Apple TV 4K 32GB and 3-mo. of DirecTV Now service for $105 shipped
- iTunes Award-winning Movie Bundle Sale – 4 films for $20: Action, Drama, Comedy, more
- Street Fighter IV CE for iOS is down to just $2 (Reg. $5)
- Home Behind iOS survival sim now matching all time low at just $2 on the App Store
- Life is Strange for iOS is now available for $1 (Reg. $3)
- Arkanoid vs Space Invaders for iOS now down to $2 (Reg. $5)
- Weather Live° for iOS/Apple TV/Watch now matching lowest price in years at $3 (Reg. $5)
- Ultimate Guitar Chords & Tabs on iOS now FREE for first time in years (Reg. $3)
NEW PRODUCTS:
DODOcase intros book-bound Executive Leather iPad covers, now available at 20% off
Buzz Aldrin collaborates with Sprayground for ‘Mission to Mars’ fashion line
Amazon is now delivering Whole Foods groceries within two hours
- Atmos unifies all of your smart home gadgets around a slick voice-controlled touchscreen hub
- Amazon’s Echo Look receives new features including exclusive GQ and Vogue content
- Nike releases ten reimagined sneakers built in four days by a 14-woman design team
- How-to: Travel more efficiently with these fun organizers from $15
- Here’s the first gameplay trailer for Injustice 2’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Olympus announces the PEN E-PL9 Micro Four Thirds camera w/ 4K video, IBIS, more
- Best Console Game Releases for February: Shadow of the Colossus, Secret of Mana, more
- Use your tap-to-pay cards w/o taking them out of WaterField’s new Leather VIA Wallet
- Mycroft Mark II is a privacy-oriented smart speaker w/ a 4-inch screen and more
- An Eiffel Tower Diamond Light can be yours, limited edition examples on sale now
- Here’s a look at Sony’s new PlayStation 4/PSVR Gold Wireless Headset
- Makeblock wins two iF design awards for its innovative STEM toys for kids
- New NikePlus rewards include personalized promotions and shopping, exclusive content, more
- Kate Spade New York x Keds collaborate with a bridal collection from $40
- Nintendo’s Toy-Con Garage will let you build your own cardboard accessories for the Switch
- Nike refreshes classic Air Max 93 and 180, releases new Air Max 270 [Gallery]
- Zelda Breath of the Wild player immortalizes Hero’s Path with in-game map wall art
- Citybird Eagle electric scooter delivers 15mph speeds in a carbon fiber design
- Aurga is the ‘world’s first smart DSLR assistant’ to help you take your best shots
- Drew Barrymore x Crocs collection features sandals and clogs starting at $30
- Why you should try these 5 coffee makers instead of a Keurig w/ prices from $30
- Red Dead Redemption 2 gets official release date, more info & new screens
- Nintendo finally confirms its Switch Online service will be launching in September 2018
- GoPro Plus now replaces two broken cameras per year, enables iPhone cloud backup
- Fujifilm goes retro on new X-A5 with 4K burst and upgraded autofocus
- dfy has a new ultra-compact men’s wallet with Bluetooth tracking and RFID blocking
- Disney x Le Creuset collaborate on a new line of cookware with prices starting from $50
- Nintendo sold more Switch units in 10 months than Wii U did in 4.5 years
- Amazon Treasure Trucks are coming to your local Whole Foods w/ exclusive deals
- Amazon’s in-house brand Scout & Ro gives your kids stylish looks at a great price