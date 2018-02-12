A VPN, which standard for a virtual private network, can be used to hide your identity online and avoid tracking by advertisers. It’s can also be used on Android phones to help protect your data when on unsecured Wi-Fi networks. Here’s how to set up a VPN on Android…

UAG Cases

Steps to setting up a VPN on Android

Choose a VPN asdf asdf

1. Choose a VPN

There are hundreds if not thousands of different VPN services available online. While you can do your research to see which is the fastest and has the most servers to connect to worldwide, I can tell you that I personally use NordVPN. It works fast enough for me and has applications and or instructions for connecting to the VPN for Android, Chrome OS, and every other major platform. I will also be using it as the example for the rest of this post.

If you want to give NordVPN, you can sign up here.

2. Setting up the VPN

Before you begin, the easiest way to connect to a VPN is to use the service’s application. If it doesn’t offer an app or you just want to use Android’s built-in VPN setup process, keep reading.

The next step is to identify which server you wish to connect to with your VPN as well as its address. And lastly, find any additional instructions given to you by the VPN service itself to help you connect to it on your phone. These will be useful if you have to use one of the VPN types that require pre-share keys or other authentification tools.

Now, on your phone, head to your settings menu by pulling down on the notification shade and tapping on the gear icon. From there, select the option for Network & Internet and then VPN.

To add a new VPN connection, tap on the blue “+” icon in the top right corner. You then need to fill out the VPN profile using all of the required information I told you about first. When done, select the Save button.

Lastly, from the list of configured VPNs, tap the one you wish to connect to. You might have to re-enter your VPN’s username and password. Now, select Connect and your Android device will attempt to establish a connection with your VPN. When done correctly, you will see a key icon in the device’s status bar next to your network icon.

Use the images below to help if you get lost along the way.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: