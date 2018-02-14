9to5Toys Lunch Break: Pioneer Android Auto Receiver $250, Sony Xperia XA1 $190, Powerbeats3 Earphones $99, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Add CarPlay or Android Auto to your car for $250 shipped (over $100 off)
Pick up Sony’s Xperia XA1 4G LTE unlocked smartphone for $190 shipped (over $100 off)
Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones take your workouts to the next level for $99
B&H discounts iPad Pro models by up to $150 including LTE configs (Tax NY/NJ only)
Apple 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi on sale from $280 shipped, 128GB now $380
BeatsX Wireless Headphones hit Amazon all-time low at $90 shipped
Behind the Screens: Ben Schoon’s custom PC blogging and video workspace
MORE NEW DEALS:
Logitech’s stellar MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse w/ FLOW hits $80 (20% off)
- LEGO gears up for Solo: A Star Wars Story w/ 1,414-piece Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set
- The North Face Winter Sale cuts up to 30% off past-season styles for the entire family
- Tune in to the “Fellowship of the Ring” audiobook for just $5 at Amazon
- Xbox One S Minecraft Adventure Bundle now available for under $200 shipped ($80 off)
- Pick up an extra Sony DualShock 4 Controller for just $36 shipped right now
- J.Crew Factory offers 50% off sitewide for Valentine’s Day: jeans, shirts, shoes & more
- Add HARMAN’s 5.1-Ch. home theater system to your living room: $150 (Reg. up to $600)
- PowerBlock’s Adjustable Dumbbell Set is up to $60 off today at Amazon: $100 shipped
- Rocket League comes to life w/ new Hot Wheels iPhone-controlled game
- Read or clone your HDDs w/ UNITEK’s USB 3.0 dock for $18 Prime shipped (over 50% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: SanDisk Ultra 64GB Dual USB 3.0/microUSB Drive $16, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Mammoth Mini Golf AR, Color Accent, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: NBA LIVE 18 from $4.50, NieR Automata $30, more
- Get out & adventure with Osprey’s Atomos AG 50 Backpack for $140 shipped (Reg. $200)
- Keep track of your cash w/ Tile’s Money Clip & Slim from $18 Prime shipped
- Reebok Outlet Valentine’s Day Sale: BOGO Free sneakers, apparel, accessories and more
- DJI’s new Mavic Air captures your adventures in 4K for $749 shipped (all-time low)
- Amazon Gold Box Kindle book sale has loads of titles starting from just $2 today
- Cover up to 6,000-Sq. Ft. w/ an 802.11ac Tenda Nova mesh Wi-Fi system: $130 (Reg. $200)
- Amazon 1-day Gotham Steel cookware sale: 3-Piece Pan Set $50, more
- Have control over lighting in your home with the ilumi Bluetooth Smartbulb for $35
- Let this Neato robotic vacuum clean for you: $450 shipped (Reg. $700)
- Amazon has Avalon Hot/Cold Water Dispensers for up to $100 off today, from $199
- Launch Your Career in Copywriting with this 4-Course Bundle for $19
- Belkin’s Travel Rockstar has a 3000mAh battery, two outlets + USB, more for $10
- The Interactive Sphero Spider-Man drops to just $35 at Best Buy, today only
- Apple Watch Series 1 returns to as little as $179 shipped, multiple sizes/colors available
- Apple’s official leather iPhone X/8/7/Plus cases from $36 at Amazon
- iTunes 4K movie sale from $7 includes super hero flicks, LEGO, more!
- Sentinels of the Multiverse for iOS drops to lowest price this year: $1 (Reg. $7)
- Civilization Revolution 2 now down to $6 on the App Store (Reg. $10)
- Runtastic’s Heart Rate PRO gets a rare price drop, now FREE for a limited time (Reg. $2)
- Don’t Starve Pocket Edition & Shipwrecked now down to $1 each (Reg. $5)
- Gemini 2 is the Easiest Way to Find and Delete Duplicates on your Mac: $13 (Orig. $20)
NEW PRODUCTS:
Panasonic’s new 4K-enabled GX9 drops the weight in a friendly form-factor
This new LEGO-styled wearable aims to keep your kids safe and entertained
The ‘world’s smallest playable emulator’ runs all the Sega/Game Boy titles you could ever want
- Here are four new reads that you must pick-up before spring
- LEGO fan assembles massive 90,000-piece recreation of Six Flags’ El Toro roller coaster
- Alto’s Odyssey for iOS/Apple TV gets a brand new trailer & official release date
- TOMS x Oceana intros ‘Whale of a Collection’ w/ designs from $39
- Splatoon 2 Starter Edition for Switch brings a 100-page strategy guide, more
- Klutz to intro fun toy teaching circuit building at Toy Fair 2018
- LEGO and Ford assemble the 1968 Mustang Fastback at this year’s Chicago Auto Show
- Justin Timberlake unveils ‘Man of the Woods’ collection at NYC pop-up shop
- Action-adventure game Monster Boy Cursed Kingdom gets physical release on Switch/PS4
- Tug is the MagSafe connector for the rest of your home
- DODOcase intros book-bound Executive Leather iPad covers, now available at 20% off
- Buzz Aldrin collaborates with Sprayground for ‘Mission to Mars’ fashion line
- Amazon is now delivering Whole Foods groceries within two hours
- Atmos unifies all of your smart home gadgets around a slick voice-controlled touchscreen hub
- Amazon’s Echo Look receives new features including exclusive GQ and Vogue content
- Nike releases ten reimagined sneakers built in four days by a 14-woman design team
- How-to: Travel more efficiently with these fun organizers from $15
- Here’s the first gameplay trailer for Injustice 2’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Olympus announces the PEN E-PL9 Micro Four Thirds camera w/ 4K video, IBIS, more
- Best Console Game Releases for February: Shadow of the Colossus, Secret of Mana, more
- Use your tap-to-pay cards w/o taking them out of WaterField’s new Leather VIA Wallet
- Mycroft Mark II is a privacy-oriented smart speaker w/ a 4-inch screen and more
- An Eiffel Tower Diamond Light can be yours, limited edition examples on sale now
- Here’s a look at Sony’s new PlayStation 4/PSVR Gold Wireless Headset
- Makeblock wins two iF design awards for its innovative STEM toys for kids
- New NikePlus rewards include personalized promotions and shopping, exclusive content, more
- Kate Spade New York x Keds collaborate with a bridal collection from $40