Get a free month of Project Fi service when you buy and activate a new phone

- Feb. 15th 2018 4:06 pm PT

In its latest promotion, Project Fi is giving away a free month of service to new customers who purchase a select phone through the wireless carrier…

To qualify, you must be a new Project Fi customer. You’ll also have to buy a Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, or Android One Moto X4 through the carrier before February 28, 2018.

Project Fi’s “a month of Fi on us” promotion will credit your account with $80, the same amount that you’d pay using the carrier’s Bill Protection. The catch is that it will only be applied “after the device has been activated on the account within 30 days of device shipment and has remained active for 30 days within 60 days of device shipment.”

If you’re interested in this deal, you can sign up for Fi here.

