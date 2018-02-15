Essential Phone available in three new colors this month, ‘Ocean Depths,’ ‘Stellar Gray,’ and ‘Copper Black’ for $599

The Essential Phone is one of the best looking phones on the market today, and now it’s launching three stunning new limited edition color variants.

First shown off at the phone’s launch, the PH-1 will be available today in the unique “Ocean Depths” color. This variant has a gorgeous teal color that is accented by gold colors around the frame and fingerprint sensor.

Along with that long-awaited color, Essential is also launching two other variants. First, Stellar Gray. This variant was announced back when the device launched, but the company never gave an ETA on it’s launch.

That color features a matte black rear that differs from the mirror finish on other variants, but has the same titanium frame.

Lastly, there’s a brand new Copper Black. This variant offers the same mirror black finish on its rear as the Pure Black variant, but surrounds it with a gorgeous copper frame and accent.

All three of these new colors look incredible to me with the Essential Phone’s already wonderful design. However, they’re all a bit harder to get your hands on.

All three of these variants run an extra $100 over the standard black or white models at $599 and will only be sold for a limited time.

Essential will open sales of Ocean Depths today at 12PM PST exclusively on its own store. Stellar Gray will be available on February 20th at 12PM PST, with the Copper Black option going on sale the 22nd.

