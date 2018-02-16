9to5Toys Lunch Break: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones $160, Belkin WeMo Switch $35, CHOETECH Qi Charging Pad $10, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Bose QC 25 Noise Cancelling Headphones are down to $160 shipped right now
Control your lights with the iOS/Android-compatible Belkin WeMo Switch for $35
Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Qi Wireless Charging Pad for just $10, more
AOC 21.5-Inch LED HD Monitor drops to just $70 shipped (Reg. $100+), more
Best Buy President’s Day Sale:
Best Buy offers up to $200 off current gen MacBook Pro: non-Touch Bar $1,150, more
Best Buy has $250 off MacBook Air, HDTVs, smart home, more
Bose Revolve Bluetooth Speaker for $180 ($20 off)
Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Bluetooth Speaker $142 shipped (Reg. $187+)
Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones take your workouts to the next level for $99
BeatsX Wireless Headphones hit Amazon all-time low at $90 shipped
BeatsX Wireless Headphones in blue now down to only $80 shipped (Reg. $120+), more
Behind the Screens: Ben Schoon’s custom PC blogging and video workspace
MORE NEW DEALS:
Apple TV 4K 32GB bundled with SteelSeries Nimbus Wireless Controller for $195 (Reg. $230)
- Amazon 1-day Powerbank sale up to 25% off: Poweradd Pilot X7 20000mAh $16.50, more
- Backup everything with this WD 4TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $90 shipped
- Here are the amazing Air Jordan III limited edition Xbox One X bundles
- Get free TV with the Rocketfish Ultra Thin 40-Mile HDTV Antenna for $30 (Reg. $50)
- Insignia’s 4-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster Oven up to $40 off today at $20 shipped
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Horizon Zero Dawn $24, Dishonored DOTO $15, more
- Earn to Die 2 zombie car combat for iOS drops to $1 (50% off)
- Playstation 4 Pro 1TB + Monster Hunter World & Titanfall 2 for $400 ($470+ value)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Rails to Riches, Eight-Minute Empire, more
- Dremel All-Purpose 160-Piece Rotary Accessory Kit hits Amazon all-time low at under $18
- Amazon’s Gold Box offers up to 45% off Lilliebaby wraps and carriers
- Amazon’s Gold Box offers 25% off WantDo jackets for men & women
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch now $150 off at Best Buy, prices starting from $850 shipped
- Apple 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi up to $79 off: 32GB $250 or 128GB $350
- B&H discounts iPad Pro models by up to $150 including LTE configs (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Best Buy now offering $150 off iMacs: 21.5-inch 8GB/1TB Fusion Drive $1,350 (current gen)
- Apple iPhone X Leather Folio case hits Amazon all-time low: $50 (Reg. $99)
- Apple Watch Series 3 certified refurb now available from $279
- Apple Watch Series 1 returns to as little as $179 shipped, multiple sizes/colors available
- Add some class to your Apple Watch w/ this leather band for $8 Prime shipped (50% off)
- iTunes 4K movie sale from $7 includes super hero flicks, LEGO, more!
- NBA 2K18 on iOS sees rare price drop, now matching lowest price ever at $5 (Reg. $8)
- Sentinels of the Multiverse for iOS drops to lowest price this year: $1 (Reg. $7)
- Civilization Revolution 2 now down to $6 on the App Store (Reg. $10)
- Runtastic’s Heart Rate PRO gets a rare price drop, now FREE for a limited time (Reg. $2)
- Don’t Starve Pocket Edition & Shipwrecked now down to $1 each (Reg. $5)
- Gemini 2 is the Easiest Way to Find and Delete Duplicates on your Mac: $13 (Orig. $20)
NEW PRODUCTS:
LEGO unveils 6 new Avengers: Infinity War sets ahead of New York Toy Fair
Hasbro debuts first Solo: A Star Wars Story action figures w/ Han, Lando, more
Give these five new subscription boxes a try that are all under $30
- The 3Doodler is coming to Toy Fair 2018 with all new sets and projects for kids
- LEGO gears up for Solo: A Star Wars Story w/ 1,414-piece Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set
- Rocket League comes to life w/ new Hot Wheels iPhone-controlled game
- Unique accessories for your man cave under $50
- Celebrate the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games w/ a limited edition Leica Q
- TE’s new iOS-compatible music & image sequencer/synth coming in May
- Sony’s award-winning KOOV robotics set for kids is available today for preorder
- Panasonic’s new 4K-enabled GX9 drops the weight in a friendly form-factor
- This new LEGO-styled wearable aims to keep your kids safe and entertained
- The ‘world’s smallest playable emulator’ runs all the Sega/Game Boy titles you could ever want
- Here are four new reads that you must pick-up before spring
- LEGO fan assembles massive 90,000-piece recreation of Six Flags’ El Toro roller coaster
- Alto’s Odyssey for iOS/Apple TV gets a brand new trailer & official release date
- TOMS x Oceana intros ‘Whale of a Collection’ w/ designs from $39
- Splatoon 2 Starter Edition for Switch brings a 100-page strategy guide, more
- Klutz to intro fun toy teaching circuit building at Toy Fair 2018
- LEGO and Ford assemble the 1968 Mustang Fastback at this year’s Chicago Auto Show
- Justin Timberlake unveils ‘Man of the Woods’ collection at NYC pop-up shop
- Action-adventure game Monster Boy Cursed Kingdom gets physical release on Switch/PS4
- Tug is the MagSafe connector for the rest of your home
- DODOcase intros book-bound Executive Leather iPad covers, now available at 20% off
- Buzz Aldrin collaborates with Sprayground for ‘Mission to Mars’ fashion line
- Amazon is now delivering Whole Foods groceries within two hours
- Atmos unifies all of your smart home gadgets around a slick voice-controlled touchscreen hub
- Amazon’s Echo Look receives new features including exclusive GQ and Vogue content
- Nike releases ten reimagined sneakers built in four days by a 14-woman design team
- How-to: Travel more efficiently with these fun organizers from $15
- Here’s the first gameplay trailer for Injustice 2’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Olympus announces the PEN E-PL9 Micro Four Thirds camera w/ 4K video, IBIS, more
- Best Console Game Releases for February: Shadow of the Colossus, Secret of Mana, more