Official-looking renders of Samsung Galaxy S9 leak, corroborating design & rumored features

At this point, there’s almost nothing that we don’t know about Samsung’s forthcoming Android flagships. From an external design standpoint, the phone is set to be an iterative improvement over last year’s model, and internally, there are — as usual — several improvements that touch almost every aspect of the device.

Today, we’re getting yet another look at what Samsung plans to announce at MWC in Barcelona, Spain, in the form of renders and stock imagery from a couple oft-reliable sources…

First up is WinFuture, which has several unique marketing renders which might confirm a few rumored features for the device. Clearly the device will have stereo speakers as evidenced by two of these shots. That’s not exactly news, though, considering we saw these “tuned by AKG” stereo speakers mentioned on a leaked retail box all the way back in January, and another report last week corroborated the same.

Another thing that these marketing images show is the variable aperture that we’ve heard will be available on both the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+. As reported by VentureBeat, the main 12-megapixel cameras on both phones will be able to mechanically switch between f/2.4 and the new tiny f/1.5.

The site also has an extensive collection of renders of the two new devices by themselves, in all three colors — which are black, coral blue, and lilac, if you weren’t aware. These renders are perhaps the most official-looking shots we’ve seen yet, and they show the new phone from just about every angle. As we already knew, Samsung is thankfully moving the fingerprint sensor down below the camera.

Here’s the Galaxy S9 in black:

And here’s the Samsung Galaxy S9+ in coral blue and lilac:

And of course the oft-reliable Evleaks had to come out and show that WinFuture aren’t the only ones with these renders. If you’re looking for full-res unwatermarked versions, you can find them below courtesy of the leakster himself. He also apparently has renders for one more color, namely the Galaxy S9 in “Titanium Gray”.

There are surely some details about Samsung’s upcoming flagship that we’re unaware of, but at this point almost everything has leaked. The Galaxy S9 will reportedly have the Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 5.8-inch display just like the Galaxy S8.

The larger Galaxy S9+ will be a bit more different than usual this year, bolstering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage alongside its 6.2-inch display. The phone will also have a dual-camera system. You can read more about the new phones’ specifications here.

Per the invite we received last month, the Galaxy S9 will be announced on February 25th.