Snapdragon 845 in-depth: Faster Kryo 385 CPU, Adreno 630 GPU, secure processing unit, more

Qualcomm made its new Snapdragon 845 processor official yesterday, but today the company has once again taken the stage here in Maui, Hawaii to go into more depth on what exactly the new system-on-a-chip will bring to the next generation of Android flagships…

The company has today organized the improvements built into the Snapdragon 845 to five key areas: immersion, AI, security, connection, and performance. But as is the case with every year, the chips are also just generally improved; there’s 30% better graphics performance, and CPU cores which pack about the same jump forward.

On the battery consumption front, that 30% improvement number is also about what Qualcomm expects. And if the Snapdragon 845 as a whole is 30% better in power efficiency than the Snapdragon 835, the next year of flagships are likely going to enjoy notable battery life specs — the 835 is already notable for being efficient.

As mentioned, the new CPU here is the Kryo 385, and it brings the familiar eight ARM cores based on a 10nm process. The cores all have an L2 cache, and this year brings the addition of a shared L3 cache. But if that means nothing to you, just know that Qualcomm expects the new CPU to bring about a 25% improvement to things like gaming and app launches.

On the immersion front, Qualcomm is touting its new Adreno 630 GPU and an integrated Spectra 280 image signal processor. They’re going to enable much higher dynamic range for photos, support for the Rec. 2020 color gamut, and augmented and mixed reality improvements — most notably Adreno foveation, which takes advantage of natural aspects of the human eye’s biology to significantly boost performance for those use cases.

There’s also a brand new secure processing unit, which is entirely separate from the main processor and will be used for biometric authentication, protection of a variety of user and app data, and other specific use cases that require heightened level of security like the integrated SIM we’re seeing on some phones, mobile payments, and others.

The Snapdragon 845’s neural processing engine also supports Google’s TensorFlow Lite, and the Android NN API:

In addition to the existing support for Google’s TensorFlow and Facebook’s Caffe/Caffe2 frameworks, the Snapdragon Neural Processing Engine (NPE) SDK now supports Tensorflow Lite and the new Open Neural Network Exchange (ONNX), making it easy for developers to use their framework of choice, including Caffe2, CNTK and MxNet. Snapdragon 845 also supports Google’s Android NN API.

In terms of the end-user experience, it looks like this new chip is mostly going to bring big gains to features we’ve all become familiar with in 2017: mixed and augmented reality, fantastic true-to-life photography, Gigabit LTE, super-fast WiFi protocols, and more. And of course, just like every year, the CPU and GPU are getting significant spec bumps that should mean phones in 2018 that are faster, better on battery life, and more immersive.

Read the full press release below for all the nitty-gritty specs. We’ll let you know as soon as we see the first benchmarks pop up for the new SoC, so you can get an idea of how it’s going to compare to this year’s lineup.