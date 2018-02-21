Dish separates out Sling TV subscribers for first time, reports 47% growth

Dish Network has for the first time separated out its Dish TV and Sling TV subscriber numbers. The company revealed the figures in its year-end financials for 2017 …

Dish says that Sling TV accounts for 2.212M of its 13.242M Pay-TV subscribers, and told us that this represents 47% growth year-on-year.

This contrasts with its legacy satellite TV service, which lost more than a million subscribers in the course of the year.

The company says that Sling TV remains the #1 live and on-demand Internet streaming service. Average revenue per user across its entire subscriber base fell slightly to $86.43.

Last summer Sling TV brought its service to the web via Google Chrome.

