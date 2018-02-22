9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Storage/Networking sale, Dell 27-inch Monitor $120, HTC Vive $598, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Save big on networking and storage gear at Amazon from $10 Prime shipped, today only
Dell’s 27-inch FreeSync Monitor hits new all-time low at $120 shipped (Reg. $190)
Dive into virtual reality w/ the HTC VIVE headset bundle for: $598 shipped ($150 off)
Smartphone Accessories: Sony MDR-1000X Bluetooth Headphones (Refurb) $170, more
Apple’s high-end 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar now $450 off in both colors
Apple’s late 2016 MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar is $700 off: $1,899 shipped (Tax NY/NJ only)
T-Mobile takes $200 off iPhone X starting Friday, plus BOGO 50% off Apple Watch
Parallels Desktop 13 + over $450 worth of FREE Mac apps: $80 or upgrade for $50
Best of Toy Fair 2018: LEGO Harry Potter & Star Wars kits, Rocket League Hot Wheels, more
Hands-on: Nintendo Labo offers a comprehensive look into the future of DIY toys
Behind the Screens: Ben Lovejoy’s wire-free desk [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
RhinoShield Bumper iPhone 8 or Android Cases for $17.50 (Reg. $25), more
- IRIS Airtight Pet Food Storage Container is back down to $10.50 Prime shipped
- Power it all with JACKYLED Surge Protector Charging Station for $18.50 (Reg. $25)
- Free money! Up to 20% off gift cards from 1Password, Wayfair, Domino’s, more
- AirPrint, scanning, and a color display highlight this $100 Brother AiO Laser Printer
- Nintendo Switch accessory sale: Dock Set $60, Neon Yellow Joy-Con $62 + free shipping
- Get this queen or king sized bed pillow from $37 (Reg. $90), today only at Amazon
- Anker’s latest Eufy RoboVac is made for pets, get it w/ an Alexa speaker for $240 ($335 value)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Brave Guardians TD, Perfect Web Browser+, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Prey $16, Rise of the Tomb Raider from $16, more
- Nike unveils Epic React Flyknit running shoes with ‘incredibly soft’ soles, order now
- Ensure there’s always a place to charge your phone w/ these USB-port wall outlets from $12
- Pilot Yuneec’s Breeze 4K Camera Drone from your iPhone for $149 shipped (Reg. $230)
- Treat unexpected guests kindly with the Intex Twin Airbed that has a built-in pump for $20
- HORI PlayStation 4 Mini Wired Gamepad now 30% off: $20 Prime shipped
- Upgrade your standing desk w/ this Gaiam balance board for $40.50
- Get room-filling audio w/ Polk’s MagniFi Mini Soundbar for $169 shipped (Reg. $300)
- SanDisk iXpand Flash Drives add storage to your iPhone from $36: 128GB $75, more
- Wacom Intuos Pro Drawing Tablet + Adobe CC bundle drops to $300 shipped ($470 value)
- Walmart is offering this Proctor Silex 32-Inch Compact Grill for under $11 today
- Smart Locks Sale at Home Depot: Schlage Camelot $179 (Reg. $290), more from $69
- Sam’s Club 1-yr. Membership w/ $10 gift card for $30 ($55 value), more
- Latest iPad Pro models up to $150 off at B&H: 12.9-inch 256GB $829, more (Tax NY/NJ only)
- iPhone X and Nintendo Switch Screen Protectors: 2-Packs from $3 shipped
- Dr. Seuss iOS app sale from $1: Cat in the Hat, Green Eggs and Ham, Lorax, more
- Evoland action adventure game for iOS now matching all-time low at $1 (Reg. $5)
- NBA 2K18 on iOS sees rare price drop, now matching lowest price ever at $5 (Reg. $8)
- Don’t Starve Pocket Edition & Shipwrecked now down to $1 each (Reg. $5)
NEW PRODUCTS:
Sonic and PAC-MAN team up for epic iOS/Android crossover, available now
Amazon is expanding once again, new Plants Store open with deals from $9
Rocket League delivers the Batmobile and other DC characters in latest DLC
- Clarks Originals x Marvel release a limited-edition Black Panther sneaker
- At only $20 WyzeCam V2 is the most affordable smart security solution out there
- LEGO assembles awesome new kits from Star Wars, Harry Potter, more at Toy Fair New York
- If you like escape rooms, here’s one in a box you can play at home for $30
- GOOLOO turns to crowdfunding for its most powerful car jump starter yet
- Here’s the new 256-page hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia
- You have to see the new Star Wars interactive co-pilot Chewie toy from Hasbro
- NBA teams up with Away Luggage for a carry-on that moves with you
- LEGO takes home three of the highest awards at Toy Fair 2018
- Here are the amazing Air Jordan III limited edition Xbox One X bundles
- Amazon’s new $10 & under section has tons of cool items with free shipping
- LEGO unveils 6 new Avengers: Infinity War sets ahead of New York Toy Fair
- Hasbro debuts first Solo: A Star Wars Story action figures w/ Han, Lando, more
- Give these five new subscription boxes a try that are all under $30
- The 3Doodler is coming to Toy Fair 2018 with all new sets and projects for kids
- LEGO gears up for Solo: A Star Wars Story w/ 1,414-piece Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set
- Rocket League comes to life w/ new Hot Wheels iPhone-controlled game
- Unique accessories for your man cave under $50
- Celebrate the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games w/ a limited edition Leica Q
- TE’s new iOS-compatible music & image sequencer/synth coming in May
- Sony’s award-winning KOOV robotics set for kids is available today for preorder
- Panasonic’s new 4K-enabled GX9 drops the weight in a friendly form-factor
- This new LEGO-styled wearable aims to keep your kids safe and entertained
- The ‘world’s smallest playable emulator’ runs all the Sega/Game Boy titles you could ever want
- Here are four new reads that you must pick-up before spring
- LEGO fan assembles massive 90,000-piece recreation of Six Flags’ El Toro roller coaster
- Alto’s Odyssey for iOS/Apple TV gets a brand new trailer & official release date
- TOMS x Oceana intros ‘Whale of a Collection’ w/ designs from $39
- Splatoon 2 Starter Edition for Switch brings a 100-page strategy guide, more
- Klutz to intro fun toy teaching circuit building at Toy Fair 2018
- LEGO and Ford assemble the 1968 Mustang Fastback at this year’s Chicago Auto Show