Anchor aims to be one-stop app to record, edit, host, publish & distribute podcasts

Anchor, an app that started out trying to create an audio version of Twitter, has now pivoted to becoming a one-stop app for podcasters. The relaunched app now allows anyone to record, edit, host, publish and distribute podcasts free of charge …

Anchor CEO Mike Mignano told TechCrunch that it made the changes in response to widespread adoption of the app by podcasters.

Though Anchor had been targeting short-form audio, professional podcasters began using its app in greater numbers last year to take advantage of several of its tools. This included [a] one-touch podcast feature that lets anyone record and distribute audio with a tap of a button. “That’s when the floodgates opened, and we saw all this interest around podcasting, specifically using Anchor tools,” explains Mignano.

He said that it was crazy how difficult it is to make a podcast, and people wanted a simple app that did everything from recording to publishing.

After you’ve finished your edit, you can push a button to publish the podcast for availability on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Overcast, Pocketcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Alexa devices, Google Assistant devices, Apple HomePod, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, and, as of today, Spotify.

Right now, the service is completely free – including a custom URL for your show, and analytics on how well your podcasts are performing. In the future, Anchor plans to offer monetization options to podcasters, with the company taking a cut.

Anchor has already attracted some big names.

This list includes: Reshma Saujani & Girls Who Code, BuzzFeed, Relay FM, Penguin Random House author Alison Green, Tiffany Zhong and Zebra Intelligence, Seeker, Fatherly, Eniac Ventures, Abby Norman, The Outline, Cheddar, The Players Tribune, and Atlantic Records.

Anchor 3.0 is a free download from the Play Store.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: