9to5Toys Lunch Break: Free Smart Plug w/ Home Mini, DODOcase 20% off sitewide, iOttie Car Mounts $12.50, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
Pick up the Google Home Mini at Lowe’s and score a free smart plug for $49 ($90 value)
DODOcase now 20% off sitewide: iPhone X/8/Plus cases, iPad covers, much more
iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch Car Mount for iPhone/Android now $16, more from $12.50
Latest iPad Pro models up to $150 off at B&H: 12.9-inch 256GB $829, more (Tax NY/NJ only)
Apple’s high-end 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar now $450 off in both colors
Apple’s late 2016 MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar is $700 off: $1,899 shipped (Tax NY/NJ only)
T-Mobile takes $200 off iPhone X starting Friday, plus BOGO 50% off Apple Watch
Best of Toy Fair 2018: LEGO Harry Potter & Star Wars kits, Rocket League Hot Wheels, more
Review: Lifeproof FRĒ for iPhone X – solid protection in a slim package
Hands-on: Nintendo Labo offers a comprehensive look into the future of DIY toys
Behind the Screens: Ben Lovejoy’s wire-free desk [Video]
The rare 20% off Guitar Center Gift Card is back! $50 for $40 w/ free delivery + more
- Focus Project Y is an eBike after a cyclist’s own heart w/ traditional design & lightweight frame
- Keep those drinks cold w/ a 4-pack of Thermos Stainless Insulators for $21.50
- Smartphone Accessories: iClever 15000mAh Car Jump Starter w/ 2 USB ports: $52, more
- ASICS Semi-Annual Sale: up to 50% off sneakers, apparel & accessories
- Automate your lights w/ Top Greener’s 7-day Programmable Outlet for $10 Prime shipped
- Pick up an interactive, life-sized Porg Plush from Star Wars: The Last Jedi for $23 Prime shipped
- HP’s All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer w/ AirPrint on sale for $80, today only
- Amazon slated to open six more autonomous Go grocery stores in 2018, report says
- Amazon’s knocking 40% off select Aveeno products with cleansers & lotions from $3
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Route Delivery Tracker, Monster RPG 2, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Shadow of the Colossus PS4 $30, PUBG $22.50, more
- Add ‘Moby Dick’ to your Kindle eBook library for free (Reg. $4+)
- LEGO’s 2,500-piece Classic Batcave kit drops to $170 shipped (Reg. $250), more from $16
- Urban Outfitters Home Sale: extra 40% off furniture, decor, rugs, bedding & more
- Breville 1000-Watt Fountain Elite Juicer now $225 (Reg. $275+)
- Get Maine Lobsters delivered to your door for only $90
- Monoprice takes up to $200 off its popular 3D printers starting at $180 (Reg. up to $700)
- PDP Nintendo Switch Zelda Screen Protection & Skin kit hits Amazon low at $11 Prime shipped
- WD’s 4TB External Desktop Hard Drive is a great backup solution at $79 (Reg. $100)
- Upgrade to a standing desk in today’s Amazon Gold Box for $245 shipped
- Amazon Hair Care Gold Box from $10: Remington Shortcut Pro $30, more
- Best Buy takes $250 off Apple’s latest 12-inch MacBook, today only
- Dr. Seuss iOS app sale from $1: Cat in the Hat, Green Eggs and Ham, Lorax, more
- Essential Anatomy 5 for iOS now 50% off: $10 (Reg. $20) + more
- Evoland action adventure game for iOS now matching all-time low at $1 (Reg. $5)
- NBA 2K18 on iOS sees rare price drop, now matching lowest price ever at $5 (Reg. $8)
- Don’t Starve Pocket Edition & Shipwrecked now down to $1 each (Reg. $5)
Nike unveils Epic React Flyknit running shoes with ‘incredibly soft’ soles, order now
Here’s Pad & Quill’s gorgeous new leather iPad Pro case, available now at 10% off
New iRig Keys I/O plug-in enables hardware control over GarageBand and Logic Pro X
- Sonic and PAC-MAN team up for epic iOS/Android crossover, available now
- Amazon is expanding once again, new Plants Store open with deals from $9
- Rocket League delivers the Batmobile and other DC characters in latest DLC
- Clarks Originals x Marvel release a limited-edition Black Panther sneaker
- At only $20 WyzeCam V2 is the most affordable smart security solution out there
- LEGO assembles awesome new kits from Star Wars, Harry Potter, more at Toy Fair New York
- If you like escape rooms, here’s one in a box you can play at home for $30
- GOOLOO turns to crowdfunding for its most powerful car jump starter yet
- Here’s the new 256-page hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia
- You have to see the new Star Wars interactive co-pilot Chewie toy from Hasbro
- NBA teams up with Away Luggage for a carry-on that moves with you
- LEGO takes home three of the highest awards at Toy Fair 2018
- Here are the amazing Air Jordan III limited edition Xbox One X bundles
- Amazon’s new $10 & under section has tons of cool items with free shipping
- LEGO unveils 6 new Avengers: Infinity War sets ahead of New York Toy Fair
- Hasbro debuts first Solo: A Star Wars Story action figures w/ Han, Lando, more
- Give these five new subscription boxes a try that are all under $30
- The 3Doodler is coming to Toy Fair 2018 with all new sets and projects for kids