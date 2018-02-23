9to5Toys Lunch Break: Free Smart Plug w/ Home Mini, DODOcase 20% off sitewide, iOttie Car Mounts $12.50, more

- Feb. 23rd 2018 10:06 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Pick up the Google Home Mini at Lowe’s and score a free smart plug for $49 ($90 value) 

DODOcase now 20% off sitewide: iPhone X/8/Plus cases, iPad covers, much more 

iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch Car Mount for iPhone/Android now $16, more from $12.50

Latest iPad Pro models up to $150 off at B&H: 12.9-inch 256GB $829, more (Tax NY/NJ only)

Apple’s high-end 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar now $450 off in both colors

Apple’s late 2016 MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar is $700 off: $1,899 shipped (Tax NY/NJ only)

T-Mobile takes $200 off iPhone X starting Friday, plus BOGO 50% off Apple Watch

Best of Toy Fair 2018: LEGO Harry Potter & Star Wars kits, Rocket League Hot Wheels, more

Review: Lifeproof FRĒ for iPhone X – solid protection in a slim package

Hands-on: Nintendo Labo offers a comprehensive look into the future of DIY toys

Behind the Screens: Ben Lovejoy’s wire-free desk [Video]

MORE NEW DEALS:

The rare 20% off Guitar Center Gift Card is back! $50 for $40 w/ free delivery + more 

NEW PRODUCTS:

Nike unveils Epic React Flyknit running shoes with ‘incredibly soft’ soles, order now

Here’s Pad & Quill’s gorgeous new leather iPad Pro case, available now at 10% off

New iRig Keys I/O plug-in enables hardware control over GarageBand and Logic Pro X

