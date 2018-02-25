Carrier availability: Pricing and pre-order bonuses for Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint

While the Galaxy S9 and S9+ won’t cost as much as previously rumored, both phones do still cost a pretty penny. Thankfully, Samsung and most of the major US carriers are offering deals to get you to upgrade your phone on its service. Here’s how much the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will set you back if bought directly from Samsung or on contract with a carrier.

Cell Phones from Amazon

Unlocked from Samsung

First of all, Samsung will be selling the Galaxy S9 and S9+ unlocked for $720 and $840. The company will be offering 24-month financing options so you can pay off your new Galaxy S9 for $30 a month or your S9+ for $35 a month. Pre-orders start on March 2 with orders shipping on March 16.

Additionally, Samsung is offering up to $350 off the phone when you trade in a qualifying device. The company isn’t sharing details yet about what devices qualify for this offer, but in the fine print, Samsung states that this discount is only applied if you also sign up for its upgrade program, finance the phone on a 24-month basis, and pay for the premium protection plan.

Buy from Samsung

AT&T

AT&T will be selling the Galaxy S9 and S9+ through its Next program. This means you can get the smaller of the two phones for $26.34 per month and the larger S9+ for $30.50 over the span of 30 months. In the end, this means you’ll end up paying $790 and $915 for each of the phone.

Pre-orders kick off on March 2 with phones shipping and becoming available in-store on March 16.

Buy from AT&T

T-Mobile

T-Mobile will be selling the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, and Coral Blue. The smaller handset will cost $30 a month on an installment plan with $0 down while the bigger device will also cost $30 a month but with $120 down. This works out to roughly $720 and $840 over a 24-month period.

Thankfully, the Un-carrier will be offering bill credit when you trade-in an older device. Basically, you’ll get up to $360 back when you give T-Mobile a phone from the last two years and $200 back when you send in a number of older devices.

$360 — GS8, GS8+, GS8 Active, GS7, GS7 edge, GS7 Active, Note 8, iPhone 8, iPhone 8+, iPhone 7, iPhone 7+, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s+, LG V30, LG V30+

$200 —GS4, GS5, GS6, GS6 edge, GS6 edge+, GS6 active, Note 4, Note 5, iPhone 5s, iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6+, LG V20, LG G6, LG G5

T-Mobile will be opening up pre-orders at 9:01pm PT on March 1 / midnight ET on March 2.

Buy from T-Mobile

Verizon

Verizon will be financing the Galaxy S9 for $33.33 a month and the Galaxy S9+ for $929.99 a month. Over 24 months, this works out to cost roughly $799.99 and $929.99 per device.

Like T-Mobile, Verizon is also offering trade-in deals. The potential amount for your device is broken down below:

$350 credit — iPhone X/8/8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+/Note 8

$300 credit — iPhone 7/7 Plus/6S/6S Plus, Google Pixel/Pixel XL/Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL, LG G6/V30, Motorola Z2 Force/Z Force, Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge/S7 Active

$200 credit — iPhone 6/6 Plus, HTC 10, LG G5/V20, Motorola Moto Z Droid/Z2 Play, Samsung Galaxy S6/S6 edge/S6 edge+/S6 Active/Note 5

$100 credit — iPhone SE, HTC M9/M9+, LG G4/V10, Motorola Moto Z Play/Turbo 2, Samsung Galaxy S5/Note 4/Note Edge

Again, pre-orders start on March 2.

Buy from Verizon

Sprint

Sprint states that it will begin taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ on March 2. Pricing other details have yet to be announced.

Buy from Sprint