Samsung Galaxy S9/+ pre-orders: $100 off at Best Buy, student discounts, up to $350 credit w/ trade

From 9to5Toys:
It’s pre-order day for Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S9/+. And while devices aren’t shipping until March 16th, you can already find a few discounts out there in the wild. Best Buy is taking $100 off on financed devices, with the opportunity to save an additional $350 with qualifying trade-in. The second of which is only available in-store. You can learn more on this landing page. Terms and conditions below.
Samsung is also offering a few launch day promotions. Eligible students can save $63 off the launch day price by entering their email address here. That takes the prices down to $666 and $777. Samsung also has trade-in offers worth up to $350 with eligible devices.
AT&T is also offering up to $500 in bill credits, but you’ll need to switch carriers and trade-in an eligible device. A few hoops to jump through here, but this is arguably the best deal out there.
