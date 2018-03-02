Best cases, chargers, accessories to go with your Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ pre-order

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ both went on pre-order this morning from pretty much every mobile carrier and retailer. Here are the best cases, chargers, and accessories to go with your brand new smartphone…

If there are any of these cases or accessories that you want us to take an in-depth look at, let us know in the comments. We will be sure to review and give you our thoughts on the different accessories as soon as we can.

Chargers

Anker

Premium 5-Port (4 USB-A, 1 USB-C w/ Power Delivery) 60W USB Wall Charger from $54

24W Dual USB-A Car Charger from $9

Quick Charge 3.0 39W Dual USB-A Wall Charger from $24

PowerCore 13000mAh 2-port USB-C battery pack from $34

PowerCore+ 20100mAh 2-port USB-C battery pack from $66

Samsung

Fast Wireless Charging Stand from $70

Belkin

BOOST UP 5 Watt Wireless Charger from $40

Car Charger with 4-Foot Charge Cable (3 Amp / 27 Watt) from $40

2-Port USB-C and USB-A Home Charger from $40

Cables

OtterBox

USB-A to USB-C Cable (3m) from $27

USB-C to USB-C Cable (3m) from $30

Anker

PowerLine+ USB-C to USB-A 3.0 cable (6ft) from $14

Belkin

MIXIT DuraTek Kevlar USB-C to USB-C (4ft) from $16

Cases

Moment

Photo case from $30

Pre-order the case now and get 20% off ($6). Estimated shipping date between April 2-18

Superfish Lens from $90

Macro Lens from $90

Wide Lens from $100

Tele Lens from $100

Urban Armor Gear

Monarch Series from $60 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Pathfinder Series from $40 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Plasma Series from $40 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Plyo Series from $40 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Tech21

Evo Tactical Series from $40 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Pure Clear Series from $40 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Evo Luxe (Vegan Leather) from $50 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Evo Check from $40 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Evo Max from $45 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Evo Wallet from $50 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Peel

Super Thin case from $25 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Read our review of the Peel case for the Google Pixel 2/2 XL.

Speck

Presidio Grip Series from $40 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Presidio Clear from $40 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Presidio Clear + Glitter Series from $45 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Presidio Series from $40 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Presidio Ultra from $50 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Presidio Sport from $45 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

OtterBox

Symmetry Clear Series from $40 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Defender Series from $60 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Commuter Series from $40 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Strada Series from $50 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

LifeProof

Slam Series from $50 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Spigen

There is a $1 off coupon that can be applied before adding all of the following Galaxy S9 Spigen cases to your cart on Amazon.

Thin Fit Series from $12 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Tough Armor Series from $16 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Neo Hybrid Series from $15 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Additional Spigen cases can be found on Amazon.

Caseology

There is a $2 off coupon that can be applied before adding a Vault case to your cart on Amazon.

Vault Series from $13 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

There is a $3 off coupon that can be applied before adding all of the following Caseology cases to your cart on Amazon.

Parallax Series from $17 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Legion Series from $18 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Skyfall Series from $16 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Additional Caseology cases can be found on Amazon.

Screen Protectors

Whitestone Dome Glass

Tempered Glass 3D Curved Screen Protector with Liquid Dispersion Tech from $41 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Read our review of Dome Glass for the Google Pixel 2 XL.

InvisibleShield

Glass Curve Elite from $50 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

HD Plastic Screen Protector from $20 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

Caseology

Tempered Glass Screen Protector with Guide Frame from $13 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+

There is a $4 instant coupon that you can activate before adding the screen protector to your cart on Amazon.

Tech21

Impact Shield Screen Protector from $35 | Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+