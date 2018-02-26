9to5Toys Lunch Break: JVC Android Auto Unit $300, Anker Amazon Sale from $7, JBL Everest 300 Headphones $45, more
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST.
You'll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy offers this JVC CarPlay and Android Auto receiver for $300, today only
Anker launches one of its biggest Amazon sales of 2018: USB-C, Alexa devices, Lightning cables, more
Listen to JBL’s Everest 300 on-ear Bluetooth headphones for $45 (Refurb, Orig. $150)
Latest iPad Pro models up to $150 off at B&H: 12.9-inch 256GB $829, more (Tax NY/NJ only)
Behind the Screens: Justin Duino’s custom PC blogging & gaming workspace
Review: Lifeproof FRĒ for iPhone X – solid protection in a slim package
Hands-on: Nintendo Labo offers a comprehensive look into the future of DIY toys
MORE NEW DEALS:
Nike knocks an additional 25% off sale styles: Flyknit, Air Max, Jordan, Dri-FIT & more
- Chefman Belgian Waffle Maker now just $20 shipped for today only
- Control two plugs w/ Alexa or Assistant for $18 Prime shipped (Reg. $27)
- Your MacBook setup is complete w/ G-Tech’s $50 USB-C 1TB portable hard drive
- Harman Kardon’s HKTS 9 5.1-Ch. surround sound drops to $130 (Refurb, Orig $600)
- Xbox One X 1TB console + $50 gift card for $460 shipped ($550 value)
- Abercrombie cuts 40-60% off clearance + an extra 20% off orders of $100+
- Lenovo’s intriguing Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Kit hits $150 (Reg. $200)
- Schlage Camelot Touchscreen Deadbolts drop to $179 today (Reg. up to $300)
- Logitech’s ambidextrous G300s gaming mouse drops to just $20 Prime shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-port USB-C/A Car Charger $7, more
- Replace an iPhone screen w/ Amazon’s Smartphone Repair Kit for $9 Prime shipped
- Ask Alexa or Assistant to clean w/ Samsung’s POWERbot vacuum: $500 (Reg. $700)
- 6PM End of Season Sale offers adidas, Oakley, Ralph Lauren & more from $10
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: 2Do for Mac, Thunderspace, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: AC Origins $30, Resident Evil Collection Switch $30, more
- Get this Gatorade sample pack for essentially free w/ Amazon’s promo
- Clean up spills, more w/ WORKSHOP’s wet/dry shop vac: $27 (Reg. $45)
- Amazon is blowing out baby gear from $2 in today’s Gold Box: 4Moms, Gerber, more
- View up to a 130-inch screen w/ this budget-conscious projector: $59.50 (Reg. $100)
- Rachio’s iOS/Android Smart Sprinkler Systems: 8-Zone $125, 16-Zone $155 (Reg. $198+)
- Upgrade your insulated food and drink containers: Thermos Gold Box from $13
- Add some life to your aging knife set w/ this electric sharpener: $100 (Reg. $160)
- Honeywell’s Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat has Alexa control for $141 (Reg. $200)
- 3Doodler’s Create 3D pen gets the creativity started for $34 (Reg. $80)
- Take $399 off Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro 256GB in both colors
- It’s back! Snag an Apple TV 4K 32GB w/ 3-mo. of DirecTV Now service: $105 shipped
- Nexomon action-RPG for iOS now down to just $1 (Reg. $3)
NEW PRODUCTS:
Ghostbusters looking to take on Pokémon Go w/ new AR title for iOS/Android
Focus Project Y is an eBike after a cyclist’s own heart w/ traditional design & lightweight frame
Amazon slated to open six more autonomous Go grocery stores in 2018, report says
- Nike unveils Epic React Flyknit running shoes with ‘incredibly soft’ soles, order now
- Here’s Pad & Quill’s gorgeous new leather iPad Pro case, available now at 10% off
- New iRig Keys I/O plug-in enables hardware control over GarageBand and Logic Pro X
- Sonic and PAC-MAN team up for epic iOS/Android crossover, available now
- Amazon is expanding once again, new Plants Store open with deals from $9
- Rocket League delivers the Batmobile and other DC characters in latest DLC
- Clarks Originals x Marvel release a limited-edition Black Panther sneaker
- At only $20 WyzeCam V2 is the most affordable smart security solution out there
- LEGO assembles awesome new kits from Star Wars, Harry Potter, more at Toy Fair New York
- If you like escape rooms, here’s one in a box you can play at home for $30
- GOOLOO turns to crowdfunding for its most powerful car jump starter yet
- Here’s the new 256-page hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia
- You have to see the new Star Wars interactive co-pilot Chewie toy from Hasbro
- NBA teams up with Away Luggage for a carry-on that moves with you
- LEGO takes home three of the highest awards at Toy Fair 2018
- Here are the amazing Air Jordan III limited edition Xbox One X bundles
- Amazon’s new $10 & under section has tons of cool items with free shipping
- LEGO unveils 6 new Avengers: Infinity War sets ahead of New York Toy Fair
- Hasbro debuts first Solo: A Star Wars Story action figures w/ Han, Lando, more
- Give these five new subscription boxes a try that are all under $30
- The 3Doodler is coming to Toy Fair 2018 with all new sets and projects for kids