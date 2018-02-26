Bixby 2.0 likely coming w/ the Galaxy Note 9, but is still playing catch-up with Assistant

Despite just launching the Galaxy S9 and S9+, Samsung appears to already be looking forward to the future. In a press conference held after the announcement, a representative talked more about Bixby and how version 2.0 should be ready to launch alongside the Galaxy Note 9…

DJ Koh, the head of Samsung’s mobile business, gave the following statement at MWC 2018:

For Bixby 1.0, we focused on a fast rollout to the market. Expanding the ecosystem was difficult. So Bixby 2.0 will strengthen this aspect and we are working intensely. In December last year, we began taking applications for the public beta version. So far over 800 companies have applied and are testing it. At this speed, I think we will be able to unveil Bixby 2.0 when we launch the Galaxy Note 9.

In addition to the new third-party integrations, Samsung is still working on bringing the smart assistant to more devices. The first household electronics to receive Bixby are supposed to be the company’s upcoming QLED smart TVs.

Samsung is also working to add voice match functionality into Bixby. Just like the Google Assistant, Samsung wants individuals to train the virtual assistant to identify their voices so that Bixby can give personalized answers.

Additionally, while talking about all of the different products and chips that Samsung manufactures, Koh mentioned an AI speaker. While he doesn’t state when the Bixby speaker might come to the market, his comment makes it sound like Samsung will release it within the year, just as it was rumored to be.

Samsung is unique in that it has TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, phones, PCs, and almost every consumer electronics. We also make the module chips that goes in them needed in IoT. AI speaker will also be one among them.

Via ZDNet

