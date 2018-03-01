If the ‘notch’ is inevitable, do you prefer Apple’s or Essential’s take? [Poll]

During MWC 2018, we saw a growing number of Android OEMs announcement new phones that feature the “notch” popularized by the iPhone X. While the Essential Phone did have one first, it wasn’t as prominent and didn’t include as many sensors as Apple’s.

With it seeming inevitable that more companies will use a notch in future Android handsets, do you prefer the small Essential Phone notch or the larger one in the iPhone X?

Last month, we received a report that with Android P, Google was going to add support for different display designs. If true, Android OEMs wouldn’t have to put in the additional effort to work around the notch that it included on the phone.

But even without that functionality baked into Android, Asus has already announced a new line of phones with a notch (that it compared to the iPhone X’s) and leaks of phones like the LG G7 and OnePlus 6 that also show the use of a notched display.

Oh, and if you want to try out the notch for yourself, there’s an app for that.

So, what are your thoughts on the “notch” that we see a growing number of Android OEMs embrace? Will you avoid buying a phone with a notch? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

