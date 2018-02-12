Android P reportedly delivering ‘dramatic redesign,’ support for iPhone X display types, tighter Assistant integration

We’re just a couple of months away from Google’s next big set of reveals at I/O 2018, and there’s a lot we’re expecting. For one, as has happened in the past several years, Google will likely be showing off the next version of Android, and now we’re getting some new details on what’s in store…

The best gifts for Android users

A report this morning from Bloomberg cites unnamed sources who have a fair bit to say regarding what Google has in store for 2018. For one, that includes Android P, which will be changing things up yet again.

Firstly, Bloomberg notes that Android P will be bringing improved support for unique display types. Currently in Android, when manufacturers debut new form factors like the Axon M or adopt things like the iPhone X’s “notch,” such as the Essential Phone, they need to adjust Android painstakingly to fit those changes.

Apparently, Android P will help change this a bit by adding support for more unique display types. This includes first and foremost changes such as the iPhone X’s notch, which many expect to see on more Android phones in 2018. We’ve already seen it on some Chinese devices, and Huawei is expected to copy it as well. The report even hints that Google could be adopting a notch cut-out on the next Pixel.

Further, Bloomberg’s report notes that Google is pushing Google Assistant integration even tighter in Android P. Apparently, this will include the ability for third-party developers to integrate the Assistant into their own apps. Tying the homescreen search bar directly to the Assistant is also on the table, but not finalized.

Developers will be able to integrate Google’s voice-based technology inside of their apps. The company has also weighed integrating the search bar on the Android home screen with its assistant, although neither of these changes are finalized for introduction this year, according to one of the people familiar with the situation.

Finally, Bloomberg is reporting that Android P will deliver a “dramatic redesign” to Google’s mobile OS. The report states that this could be to “persuade more iPhone users to switch” to devices with Android P. This could be referring to “Material Design 2,” which we’ve heard about a couple of times this year.

One last tidbit the report reveals is P’s internal code name — Pistachio Ice Cream. Of course, the public-facing name will likely be different.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Android P, but we don’t have long to find out. Google I/O is just a couple of months away, and if patterns hold up as they have the past couple of years, we could be getting the first beta ahead of that event.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: