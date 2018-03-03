How to stream the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, & Android TV

For the second year in a row, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney will be hosting the Film Independent Spirit Awards with awards dedicated to independent filmmakers. Here’s how to watch the Film Independent Spirit Awards live on Android, Chrome OS, Chromecast, Android TV, and more…

Cell Phones from Amazon

The 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards is set to air today, March 3, starting at 2pm PT / 5pm ET. IFC is the official broadcast partner for the award show so the event will be shown across its different affiliates as well as online.

Below are some of the people who will be presenting the awards at this year’s show:

Fred Armisen, Chadwick Boseman, Carrie Brownstein, Timothée Chalamet, John Cho, Jason Clarke, Zoey Deutch, Ava DuVernay, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jon Hamm, Ethan Hawke, Salma Hayak Pinault, Lil Rey Howery, Spike Lee, Ben Mendelsohn, Janelle Monáe, Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Olsen, Robert Pattinson, Margot Robbie, Amanda Seyfried, Sarah Silverman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Lena Waithe, and more

How to stream the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Android, Chrome OS, Android TV, and Chromecast

Unlike with other award shows, Film Independent and IFC have partnered with Facebook to stream the event live for anyone to watch for free. To stream it, just head on over to the Film Independent Spirit Awards show page on Facebook Watch.

You can either watch the stream on Facebook in your Chrome browser or through the Facebook app for Android. If you want to watch the award show on the big screen, you can cast the livestream from the Facebook app to your Chromecast or Android TV.

Additionally, you can head on over to IFC’s website to stream the award show, but you will need to sign in using a cable TV subscription.

Clips and highlights from the award show will be uploaded to Film Independent’s YouTube channel.

Streaming services

Of course, if you don’t want to rely on the Facebook stream, you can quickly sign up for a TV streaming service online. Best yet, if you’ve never signed up for any of these services before, they all offer some form of free trials.

If it’s available in your market, you can check out YouTube TV. Just like with other streaming television services, YouTube TV includes the national IFC broadcast. Best yet, if you haven’t tried YouTube TV out for yourself, you can create an account and get seven days free. It’ll set you back $35 a month if you decide not to cancel your account.

Three other TV services that will allow you to watch the Film Independent Awards include DirecTV Now and Sling TV. Of the two, Sling TV is the cheapest option. For $20 a month, you can access the Sling orange tier which includes IFC. DirecTV Now’s ‘Just Right’ tier will set you back $50 a month. Thankfully, neither of these require a contract so you can cancel your plan at any time.

It doesn’t matter which of the three providers you might choose from because all of them have a free Android application and can cast the livestream to your Chromecast-compatible televisions.

Learn more about the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards

You can check out the Film Independent Spirit Awards’ official website to learn more about the event. The list of nominees can be seen here.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.