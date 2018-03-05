March security patch rolling out to Pixel/Nexus devices, factory images and OTAs live

Following the February security patch that introduced a number of fixes for the Pixel 2, the latest March update is now rolling out. This month’s patches are now rolling out with the perfunctory bug fixes and security updates for Pixel and Nexus devices.

Nintendo Switch

There are 16 issues resolved in the March security patch dated 2018-03-01 and 21 in the 2018-03-05 one. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and possibly permitting a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code through a “crafted file.”

As usual, Google notes that there are no reports of customers being affected by these security issues.

The dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists 43 security fixes and 3 functional updates. The Pixel and Pixel 2 XL benefit from faster screen wake when unlocking with a fingerprint and improved crash reporting. Meanwhile, the latter device has improved audio performance when recording video.

The full download and OTA links are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory image or sideload an OTA.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: