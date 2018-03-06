Chrome 65 for Android rolling out w/ new Languages menu, ‘Simplified views’ option

Following the Mac, Windows, and Linux release earlier this afternoon, Chrome 65 is now rolling out for Android. There are several user-facing changes, in addition to new security and developer features.

Nintendo Switch

Chrome 65 for Android adds a new Languages menu under Settings where users can set the prefered language that sites display text in. The order can be arranged, while there is also a toggle to enable translation when a page is in another language.

Meanwhile, under Accessibility there is a new setting to enable a prompt that offers to display “Simplified views” of sites. Lastly, Google notes that it is now easier to “Share and delete downloads” from the Downloads page.

Support for TLS 1.3 draft 23 is also rolling out via a field trial for users with Chrome 65. Responsible for permitting secure communication on the internet, the previous standard was finalized in 2008.

Google argues that the standard is in need of an overhaul with the latest version providing more security features and speed. Late last year it rolled out to Gmail, with a wider release scheduled for 2018.

Meanwhile, a new CSS Paint API allows developers to instruct the browser to draw an image instead of referencing/including an image resource. This process requires significantly less data, according to Google.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: