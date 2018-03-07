How to simulate a display cutout / notch on Android P Developer Preview 1

With the release of Android P Developer Preview 1, Google is letting developers prepare their apps for phones with ‘notches’ by simulating a display cutout on Pixel handsets. Here’s how…

Cell Phones from Amazon

Steps to simulate a notch on devices running Android P Developer Preview 1

Install Android P Enable Developer Options Simulate the notch Change the device theme

1. Install Android P

If you haven’t already, you’re going to need to install Android P Developer Preview 1 onto your Google Pixel, XL, 2, or 2 XL. We have published an Android Basics guide that’ll walk you through the entire process.

2. Enable Developer Options

With everything set up, the first step is to enable Developer Options. To do this, head into your phone’s settings menu and select the System option. From there, tap on About phone and locate Build number.

The final step is to repeatedly tap on the Build number until you’re asked to verify your lockscreen security. After, a pop-up will say you are now a developer.

Use the images below for help if you get lost along the way.

3. Simulate the notch

Now hit the back button so that you’re in the System submenu. If everything was done correctly, you should now see Developer Options. Tap it and make sure the option at the top of the interface is toggled on.

Under the Drawing subheading, select Simulate a display with a cutout. A pop-up will appear with the following options:

None

Narrow display cutout

Tall display cutout

Wide display cutout

With one of these options selected, you should see a software notch at the top of your display.

4. Change the device theme

In addition to the setting in Developer Options, you can add the notch within the phone’s Display settings. Once you open the advanced portion of the menu, you should see an option for Device theme. Tapping on it will greet you with a similar pop-up as what is found in Developer Options, except None has been replaced with Pixel.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: