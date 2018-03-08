Android P DP1: Refined vibration controls in Settings

The latest major Android update is chock full of big changes, but sometimes the finer details are worth noting. Android P includes one such quality of life change with the ability to adjust vibration strength.

Deep inside of the ever-expanding Settings app, under Accessibility, is a new option: “Vibration”. This new section allows you to adjust the vibration intensity (or disable vibration entirely!) for calls and notifications, and separately for touch feedback.

The options are fairly limited at this point: High, Medium, Low, & Off. By default, ‘Ring & notification’ is set to High, and ‘Touch’ to Medium.

The ability to disable vibration for calls has long been requested by users, but vibration control’s inclusion under Accessibility makes sense. One use case that comes to mind is for the blind, to better differentiate between vibrations.

Though the UI for vibration control is in place, early reports indicates that ‘Ring & notification’ settings other than High and Off seem to be bugged. Glitches like this are to be expected in early previews, and will certainly be within the next few previews.

Stay tuned as we keep digging for Android P’s new features, whether big or small. Or if you want to try it out yourself, we have a tutorial detailing how to install it.

Ben Schoon contributed to this story.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: