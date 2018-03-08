Twitter-like Google ‘Posts’ in Search results expand to musicians

Besides the upcoming AMP Stories, Google has a “Posts” format for verified people, places, and things to share right in Search results. Google Posts are now opening up to well known musicians.

Nintendo Switch

Posts appear inside the Knowledge Panel for an artists and can include text, links, images, videos, and GIFs. Google notes artist using it to share updates, concert details, and other similar social content. Tapping on one will expand the post as a popup and hide the results page behind.

Meanwhile, these posts can be re-shared with convenient social media buttons for Facebook, Twitter, Google+, email and of course a direct link. The latter opens up a full screen interface and user profile for viewers.

This expansion of the social feature includes famous artists like Lorde, Steve Aoki, Sia, Son Little, Sofi Tukker, Shakira, and Kygo.

According to the company, this feature is live for “all musicians who show up on Google worldwide.” Other artists can get access to the feature by first getting verified here.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: