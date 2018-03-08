We mostly sign up to Netflix on PCs and smartphones, but watch it on TV

Netflix has shared a few stats on how people join and watch the service, and it found that there’s a pretty rapid switch in devices …
When it comes to taking out a subscription, the most common way to do that is on a PC or Mac (40%) followed by a smartphone (30%).
One month in, though, about half our viewing is done on TV, and by the six month point that number has jumped to 70%.
- TV: 70%
- PC or Mac: 15%
- Smartphone: 10%
- Tablet: 5%
That most people gravitate to TV isn’t surprising, but I am a little surprised that twice as many people watch on a smartphone as on a tablet. That may be explained by mobile viewing while commuting, when people are less likely to have their tablet with them. Some 25% of Netflix streaming is done on a mobile network.
OnePlus 5T owners recently noticed that they can’t stream Netflix in HD, something the company said could be resolved, but you have to mail in your phone …
Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more Google & Android news: