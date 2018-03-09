Google app 7.23 preps Routines, Lens, Feed reactions, and alpha/beta testing channels [APK Insight]

In recent weeks, Google has announced that functionality like Routines for Assistant and Lens are soon rolling out. Version 7.23 of the Google app better details those features, while it also reveals work on an upcoming alpha/beta testing channel and upcoming Pixel Buds functionality.

Nintendo Switch

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

More about Routines

As Google announced ahead of MWC late last month, Routines are rolling out in the coming weeks. A new introductory string summarizes how there are a handful of ready-made routines, while users will also be able to create their own.

<string name=”assistant_settings_routines_description”>Have your Assistant do multiple things with just one command. Use ready-made routines you adjust to fit your day, and create custom ones from scratch.</string>

<string name=”assistant_settings_uda_workflow_delete_confirmation_delete_button”>Delete routine</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_uda_workflow_delete_confirmation_message”>Are you sure you want to delete this routine?</string>

As previously announced, Assistant will feature “Ready-made” Routines, but users will also have the ability to create their own.

<string name=”assistant_settings_routines_preset_routines”>Ready-made</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_routines_custom_routines”>Custom</string>

<string name=”user_defined_action_workflow_many_command_phrases”>\”%1$s\” or \”%2$s\” or …</string> <string name=”user_defined_action_workflow_new”>New routine</string>

<string name=”user_defined_action_workflow_one_command_phrase”>\”%1$s\”</string> <string name=”user_defined_action_workflow_two_command_phrases”>\”%1$s\” or \”%2$s\”</string>

Alpha/beta testing channel

In addition to the beta on the Play Store, the Google app appears to be planning an “alpha_beta_channel” that invites users to “try new features before they’re publicly available.” It’s unclear how the invitation system works, while there are at least two channels in development, so that you can “Choose how you’d like to test.”

<string name=”alpha_beta_channel_alpha_opt_in_title”>Become an %1$s tester</string> <string name=”alpha_beta_channel_beta_opt_in_title”>Become a %1$s tester</string> <string name=”alpha_beta_channel_close_channel_description”>”You’ve been invited to try new features before they’re publicly available.”</string> <string name=”alpha_beta_channel_open_channel_description”>”Try new features before they’re officially released.”</string> <string name=”alpha_beta_channel_opt_in_negative_button”>Learn more</string> <string name=”alpha_beta_channel_opt_in_positive_button”>”I’m in”</string> <string name=”alpha_beta_channel_opt_in_snackbar_text”>Added to the %1$s list</string> <string name=”alpha_beta_channel_opt_out_selection”>No testing</string> <string name=”alpha_beta_channel_panel_change”>Change</string> <string name=”alpha_beta_channel_panel_header”>Testing</string> <string name=”alpha_beta_channel_selection_channel_display_name”>%1$s testing</string> <string name=”alpha_beta_channel_selection_negative_button”>Learn more</string> <string name=”alpha_beta_channel_selection_positive_button”>OK</string> <string name=”alpha_beta_channel_selection_title”>”Choose how you’d like to test”</string>

Google Search bar redesign

We’ve activated a tweaked design for Images in Google Search that merges the Search categories and the toolbar with various filters. The former is no longer a carousel but a dropdown in this new design.

Current Upcoming

Reminders setting under Services list

With reminders being an important functionality for voice assistants, Google Assistant will soon gain a setting for that feature under the Services list.

<string name=”assistant_settings_reminders_title”>Reminders</string>

Google Lens rollout

Ahead of the rollout of Lens to non-Pixel devices, Google tells users that they might need to update the app in order to receive the visual lookup feature.

<string name=”eyes_update_agsa_dialog_dismiss_button”>Dismiss</string> <string name=”eyes_update_agsa_dialog_message”>In order to use Google Lens, Google Search App must be updated.</string> <string name=”eyes_update_agsa_dialog_title”>Your version of Google Search App is out of date.</string> <string name=”eyes_update_agsa_dialog_update_button”>Update</string>

Reactions for your Google Feed

Version 7.23 details more about the upcoming ability to better control what articles appear in the Google Feed. This feature will be called “Reaction” and consist of a pop up.

<string name=”reaction_close”>Close Reaction Popup</string> <string name=”reaction_followup_confirm”>”Got it. We’ll show you less of %s”</string> <string name=”reaction_followup_done”>DONE</string>

<string name=”reaction_followup_selected”>%s selected</string>

New notification channels

The Google app will soon gain three new notification channels: Recommendations, Updates from other apps & services, and Assistant updates.

<string name=”opa_notification_channel_recommendations_description”>Features and actions you might like, based on your interests</string> <string name=”opa_notification_channel_recommendations_title”>Recommendations</string>

<string name=”opa_notification_channel_third_party_description”>Notifications from the non-Google services you use with your Assistant</string> <string name=”opa_notification_channel_third_party_title”>Updates from other apps & services</string>

<string name=”opa_notification_channel_updates_description”>Updates on new features and ways your Assistant can help you</string> <string name=”opa_notification_channel_updates_title”>Assistant updates</string>

More smart display features

Version 7.23 includes strings that further detail what smart displays will be capable of. Local features include looking at street view and other details like gas prices, reviews, and accessibility.

<string name=”quartz_list_transition_content_view”>quartz_transition_content_view</string> <string name=”quartz_list_transition_corresponding_view”>quartz_transition_corresponding_view</string> <string name=”quartz_list_transition_image_view”>quartz_transition_image_view</string> <string name=”quartz_list_transition_start_view”>quartz_transition_start_view</string> <string name=”quartz_local_place_gas_price” formatted=”false”>%s/%s</string> <string name=”quartz_local_place_images_index” formatted=”false”>%d of %d</string> <string name=”quartz_local_place_name_with_alias” formatted=”false”>%s (%s)</string> <string name=”quartz_local_place_num_reviews”>(%d)</string> <string name=”quartz_local_place_street_view_subtitle”>360° view</string> <string name=”quartz_local_place_string_separator”>” ⸱ “</string> <string name=”quartz_local_place_transit_accessible”>accessible</string>

There’s also more about its cooking capabilities.

<string name=”quartz_meals_cook_title”>COOK TIME</string> <string name=”quartz_meals_description_title”>DESCRIPTION</string> <string name=”quartz_meals_ingredient_summary_title”>INGREDIENT SUMMARY</string> <string name=”quartz_meals_ingredients_title”>%1$d INGREDIENTS</string> <string name=”quartz_meals_na_placeholder_string”>N/A</string> <string name=”quartz_meals_num_rating”>(%1$d)</string> <string name=”quartz_meals_num_reviews”>(%1$d reviews)</string> <string name=”quartz_meals_nutrition_title”>NUTRITIONAL INFO</string> <string name=”quartz_meals_prep_title”>PREP TIME</string> <string name=”quartz_meals_serves_title”>SERVES</string> <string name=”quartz_meals_steps_title”>%1$d STEPS</string>

Meanwhile, there’s more settings relating to Google Duo video calling on this class of devices.

<string name=”assistant_settings_video_calls_service_category_title”>Your Assistant can make video calls on some devices, like Google Smart Display, using your preferred service. Calls to emergency services are not available.</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_calls_duo_provider_label”>Google Duo</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_calls_video_call_category_title”>Video calls</string> <string name=”assistant_settings_calls_voice_call_category_title”>Voice calls</string>

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: