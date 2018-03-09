This is Google Assistant’s powerful, upcoming Routines feature [Video]

Last month, Google announced that Routines would finally be rolling out in the coming weeks. First unveiled at last year’s 10/4 event, this new feature allows Assistant to do multiple actions with a single command. In version 7.23 of the Google app, we’ve been able to activate the functionality in its entirety.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Routines will be accessible under the Services menu of Assistant settings in the Google app. The home page summarizes the feature and lists any Routines you currently have enabled.

Tapping on one provides users with a wealth of customization options. This includes being able to set how the Routine is phrased, as well as creating multiple commands to launch the same one.

Afterwards, you can set what Assistant does. Options include disabling Silent mode on your device and setting the volume, controlling smart home gadgets, getting the weather, reminders, and much more.

Users can then have Assistant play music, the news, radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with each media choice featuring granular customization options.

In late February, Google noted that Routines would be rolling out in the coming weeks to Android devices and smart speakers, like Home.

Dylan contributed to this article