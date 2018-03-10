Download the official Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+ sounds & ringtones here

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are officially available for pre-order with devices shipping on the March 16, but that hasn’t stopped someone from grabbing the ringtones and notification sounds from the phone. If you want to use the audio files on your phone, you can download them here…

Users on XDA-Developers were able to extract these notification sounds and ringtones from a system dump of the Galaxy S9. So now, if you’ve already downloaded the Galaxy S9/S9+’s official wallpapers, you can make your handset sound like Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone.

Download all of the different notification sounds and ringtones below:

How to use Samsung’s Galaxy S9/S9+ sounds & ringtones on your phone

Once you’ve downloaded the .zip files onto your phone, download a file manager like Astro from the Play Store. Using the app, navigate to your Downloads folder and uncompress the .zip files.

Next, move the audio files from the uncompressed folders to the proper notifications and ringtones folders on your phone. With the Google Pixel, there are separate folders for notifications and ringtones, but some handsets might combine the two.

Now that everything has been moved to the proper location, head into the Sound section of your phone’s Settings. As long as the audio files were transferred correctly, you should see them as options when you choose a new phone ringtone or default notification sound.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

