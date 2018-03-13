Google & Ubisoft announce Agones, a game server hosting project

Google and Ubisoft have today announced Agones, an in-development game server hosting project. Agones, which appropriately means “contest” in greek, is powered by Google-made Kubernetes, which is an open source system “for building complex workloads and distributed systems.”

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

As Google notes, many video game servers are built with proprietary software. Agones hopes to change that, with this open-source system that will allow easy game hosting and scaling.

So today, we’re excited to announce Agones (Greek for “contest” or “gathering”), a new open-source project that uses Kubernetes to host and scale dedicated game servers. Currently under development in collaboration with interactive gaming giant Ubisoft, Agones is designed as a batteries-included, open-source, dedicated game server hosting and scaling project built on top of Kubernetes, with the flexibility you need to tailor it to the needs of your multiplayer game.

Basically, Agones is a project that takes all the strengths of Kubernetes and builds game-specific architecture on top of it. The how and the why of the system is complicated for anyone but developers, but the gist is this: game servers are stateful applications that are only deployed for minutes or hours, and this shorter time online is great for the Agones container system.

“Our goal is to continually find new ways to provide the highest-quality, most seamless services to our players so that they can focus on their games,” Ubisoft’s Carl Dionne said. “Agones helps by providing us with the flexibility to run dedicated game servers in optimal datacenters, and by giving our teams more control over the resources they need.”

Read more about Agones at the Google Cloud Platform blog.