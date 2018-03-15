Google Camera 5.2 revamps settings, adds new double-tap gesture & dirty lens warning

Save for some older Nexus devices, the Google Camera app is primarily for Pixel phones. Most of the changes in today’s update are to settings, while there are a handful of new features added with version 5.2.

Settings for the Google Camera app are now much more graphical. Next to each setting is an icon that makes it easier and quicker to find the right option.

Here, users will notice that the setting to overlay a grid over the viewfinder has been moved from the main interface. The same grid types (off, 3 x 3, 4 x 4, and golden ratio) remain, but it’s unfortunately not as fast to access. However, there is the upside of the main UI’s top bar no longer being so loaded with icons.

Meanwhile, under Gestures, users can now set the double-tap action to either Zoom or Switch Camera, which compliments how on the Pixel and Pixel 2 users can double twist to change from the rear and front-facing camera.

Under the Photo category, the Advanced section is rather reminiscent of Android Oreo’s system settings app. It still opens a dedicated page where HDR+ control is joined by a new “Show dirty lens warning” toggle that can be optionally enabled.

Disabled by default, the feature displays a warning when “the lens may be too dirty to take high-quality pictures” and suggests cleaning the lens. Version 5.2 is rolling out now via the Play Store.

